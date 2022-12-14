ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
WACO, TX
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION

It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The arrival of popular Southwest Airlines nearly two years ago has been a big success, but less so for some of its competitors at the city's airport. KRDO According to statistics, Southwest experienced a 130% increase in passengers between March 2021 and March 2022, while the number of passengers for Frontier and The post Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
hamiltonpawprint.com

Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged

Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Be the master of your dining experience with King Buffet!

(SPONSORED) — King Buffet in Colorado Springs has a Mongolian grill that lets you be the head chef. Mongolian barbecue fans have a chance to create almost endless stir-fry possibilities, so Nova and Krista put that to the test and made a meal to remember!. King Buffet understands the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crews battle fire in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Inmate death under investigation at the El Paso County Jail. WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help. An undersheriff in Colorado won't face charges tied to a shooting following an investigation by the DA's Office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy