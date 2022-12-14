Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
footballscoop.com
Sources: National champion John Wristen stepping aside at Colorado State-Pueblo
John Wristen will step into another role at Colorado State-Pueblo, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Wristen has led the program since 2007, when he was hired to revive a program that had been dormant since 1984. The program played its first game in 2008, and by 2009 the ThunderWolves posted...
Yahoo Sports
Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
Pueblo’s Green Chili King & his award-winning recipe
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — We are Southern Colorado, and we’ve told you about the history of the great Pueblo Green Chile pepper, but Pueblo natives and newcomers have been perfecting the sauce, the gravy, the soup — whatever you call it, green chili is a Steel City staple that’s rich in history and flavor. It’s served […]
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
coloradopolitics.com
‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION
It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
Police expert weighs in on Colorado Springs traffic-stop beating
The Colorado Springs community is demanding answers after a violent arrest that left a U.S. Army veteran beaten and bloody.
cobizmag.com
All-Electric Houses On the Rise — Colorado Homebuilders Embrace Alternatives to Natural Gas
Pure Zero Construction has begun building houses in Pueblo with components that, although still rare in Colorado, may become commonplace during the next few years. Mainly, all-electric houses. Natural gas is absent from these houses. Electric-powered air-source heat pumps manufactured by Mitsubishi extract warmth from outdoor air even in rare...
Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers
COLORADO SPRINGS -- The arrival of popular Southwest Airlines nearly two years ago has been a big success, but less so for some of its competitors at the city's airport. KRDO According to statistics, Southwest experienced a 130% increase in passengers between March 2021 and March 2022, while the number of passengers for Frontier and The post Analyzing impact of Southwest Airlines on Colorado Springs airport, competitors, passengers appeared first on KRDO.
Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric
Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
KKTV
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Suspect in Colorado Nightclub Shooting Charged
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes. The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado nightclub was charged with 305 charges of criminal counts.There will be a lot of evidence, prosecutors said Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 on November 19, 2022, at a nightclub in Colorado springs. Police said there were 12 other victims but with no injuries. Fierro, an army veteran who owns a local brewery, said he was celebrating a birthday with family members when the suspect came in shooting. He says the suspect had some sort of protection on and he ran at him and pulled him down and brutally beat him until police arrived. Fierro’s daughter’s longtime boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, 22, was killed. His daughter hurt her knee as she ran for cover. Fierro also injured his hands, knees, abdomen and ankle while stopping the shooter. The suspect remains in the hospital but is expected to make an appearance in court in the next few days.
KKTV
Wanted man arrested following short standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with 13 arrest warrants was taken into custody after a short standoff with police late Wednesday night. Officers were tipped off just before 11 p.m. that the wanted man was at a business off Barnes Road near Iron Horse Trail. While on their way, they were alerted he was on the move.
FOX21News.com
Be the master of your dining experience with King Buffet!
(SPONSORED) — King Buffet in Colorado Springs has a Mongolian grill that lets you be the head chef. Mongolian barbecue fans have a chance to create almost endless stir-fry possibilities, so Nova and Krista put that to the test and made a meal to remember!. King Buffet understands the...
KKTV
WATCH: Crews battle fire in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Inmate death under investigation at the El Paso County Jail. WATCH: Colorado detox center talks treating Fentanyl addictions and how to get help. An undersheriff in Colorado won't face charges tied to a shooting following an investigation by the DA's Office.
Comments / 0