Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Health officials investigating what appears to be two flu-related deaths in Grant County
MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
kpq.com
Outgoing Chelan Co. Sheriff Proud of Three-Term Legacy
Outgoing Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett is leaving a legacy of achievements he believes will continue having positive impact on the office and the county's citizens for many years to come. Burnett says there are several specific examples that he is proud to have been a part of spearheading and...
KXLY
Chelan County deputies, WSP responds to bomb threat in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a bomb threat in downtown Leavenworth on Friday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a man called RiverCom dispatch at around 7 p.m. and was threatening a local business in downtown Leavenworth, stating he had a rifle with lots of ammunition and a pipe bomb.
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Attorney To Retire At End Of Year
Wenatchee city attorney Steve Smith is retiring at the end of the year after 19 years in the role. He's 62-years-old, and says it's time for somebody younger with more energy to take over. But Smith also says he's not completely going away. "I'm just stepping back and letting my...
kpq.com
Link Transit Holds Public Hearing for 2023 Final Budget
Link Transit is holding a public hearing on their 2023 Final Budget on Tuesday. Residents can provide public comment on the board’s proposed Operating and Capital Budget for 2023. Other items on the agenda include the potential extension of the Retention Incentive Program and contract negotiation with Ebusco, a...
kpq.com
Gov. Jay Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation After Intense November Rain Storms
Okanogan County was listed in Gov. Jay Inslee's emergency proclamation Thursday, along with other counties affected by the November rain storms. Between Nov. 3-8, multiple counties within the state experienced intense rainfall, flooding, power outages, road damage, and public utility damages. Okanogan County was listed among the several other counties...
kpq.com
Firefighters Continue Fighting Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor
Chelan County Fire District #6 firefighters are on standby as they continue fighting the Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor Friday. On Thursday morning, the roof of the Collins Fruit warehouse collapsed due to a structure fire inside the building, with Monitor residents being asked to shelter in place as crews worked on the fire.
kpq.com
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
ifiberone.com
Funding announced to study and plan for removal of dam in Okanogan County that hasn't generated power since the 1950s
OROVILLE - In an article published by the Seattle Times, Okanogan County stands to benefit from the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration's (NOAA) new funding for dam removal and fish passage improvement projects. Washington State is set to receive $40 million for various projects, pending official approval from NOAA. $2...
kpq.com
Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night
Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
kpq.com
City of Cashmere Approves Phase One of Freedom Hills Subdivision Development
The City of Cashmere approved the future sale of the Freedom Hills Subdivision Phase One lots, a housing development project slated to bring 27 single-family homes to Cashmere. Cashmere city council approved the lots during their recent council meeting on Dec. 12. These lots, located off of Olive Street, will...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Schools Outlines Budget Cuts; Staff Levels Likely To Drop
Wenatchee Schools is working on an aggressive timeline to identify budget cuts that need to be made as the district deals with falling enrollment. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle outlined a plan at this week's school board meeting to come up with different ways to deal with funding issues. He says...
kpq.com
Wenatchee School Board Elects New Leadership
The Wenatchee School Board has new leadership for 2023. Board member Maria Iniguez has been elected as President. She takes over from Martin Barron, who made the transition official at this week's meeting. "I congratulate Maria Iniguez," said Barron. "You have my trust and goodwill. And it's about time that you got the gavel."
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake to hold screening and roundtable discussion in hopes of exposing an epidemic that’s ‘hiding in plain sight’
MOSES LAKE - Compromised mental health, substance abuse and suicide are too common amongst youth in our local communities, which is why three local organizations have banded together to literally bring the issue ‘to the table’ on Dec. 20. The Moses Lake Community Coalition, the Grant County Suicide...
ifiberone.com
Former Collins Fruit warehouse building in Monitor destroyed by fire
MONITOR — An old fruit warehouse was destroyed in an overnight fire in Monitor. Chelan County Fire District 6 responded just before 1 p.m. to Main Street to a reported structure fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse. The building is a total loss. Main Street in Monitor is...
kpq.com
Jailed East Wenatchee Man Alleged To Be Biggest Source Of Fentanyl In Area
A 36-year-old man is in jail after detectives say they found 8,000 fentanyl pills at his residence in East Wenatchee. Detectives filed a notice of arrest document Monday in Douglas County Superior Court, saying they also found 19.7 grams of heroin in the garage of Shawn James Drummond in the 600 block of North Grover Place.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
kpq.com
Large Fire Destroys Old Fruit Warehouse In Monitor
The entire roof of the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor is caved in from a multi-alarm fire overnight Thursday morning. The flames from the fire were at their peak at 3am when the middle of the roof fell in. Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher says they're...
FOX 28 Spokane
Rollover crash near Moses lake results in minor injuries
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Roads were icy Thursday morning across Grant County as crews responded to a rollover crash at Road 3 near Road Q, about seven miles east of Moses Lake. The crash occurred slightly before 10 a.m. and was cleared by about noon. According to the Grant...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street
The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...
Comments / 0