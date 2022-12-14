ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Ongoing Events (may Be Subject To Change Due To Covid-19)
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 3 days ago

Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314

Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside

Monday

The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday.

Tuesday

The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Ingleside City Hall.

The Concerned Citizens for Scouting meet the first Tuesday of every month at 259 S. McCampbell in Aransas Pass.

Coastal Bend Woodcarvers invites new or established wood carvers and wood burners to join us Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Portobelo Village Club House at 2009 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Home-schooled children, with a parent, are also welcome.

The Aransas Pass Woman’s Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Ingleside Rotary Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 12-1:00 p.m. in the offices of the County Commissioner for Precinct 4 at McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport, 3141 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass.

Wednesday

The John Wiebel VFW

Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler, meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Thursday

The first Thursday of each month the SPCA San Patricio County holds its monthly meeting at the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center at 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass.

Friday

The Ingleside VFW hosts a dinner each Friday night. The dinners take place from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. The cost ranges from $5 to $20 per plate, depending on meal served.

Check the VFW’s Facebook page for the events and meals. All the proceeds go to Veteran and Community Activity Programs. Also, karaoke starts at 7 p.m.

Visit www.facebook.com/ InglesideVFW-Posts6386 for events and meals.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Food Bank distribution is on the second Friday of the month for Aransas Pass residents. Distribution is from 10 to 12.

Saturday

A pancake breakfast is served every first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the 3rd Coast Squadron, CAF, located at 3201 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass at the Mc-Campbell Airport.

A $6 donation benefits the 3rd Coast Squadron, CAF Museum and Hangar. For more information, please contact Robert or Diane Perry at 361-776-3891 or email falcon7@cableone.net

Sunday

The Boy Scouts meet every Sunday at 2 p.m. at 259 S. McCampbell St.

Aransas Pass Progress

Community Contact Program Brings APPD Community Connections

Positive policing: that is what the Aransas Pass Police Department has planned to focus on with local businesses to get to better know their neighbors. APPD Chief Eric Blanchard said the department’s Community Contact Program is focusing on small and large businesses throughout the City of Aransas Pass to establish personal connections with business owners and employees to let them know they are there for them anytime they are wanted or needed. “The goal of the program is to create a personal connection between the officer and the business, and if necessary, the officer can become a personalized liaison to the business...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

CM Lanes Welcomes Santa

, Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy a visit Saturday, December 10 with (left to right) Damitri Green, 7, Vivian Wolfe, 6, and Sophia Garza, 10, all from Corpus Christi. They stopped by CM Lanes at 2285 W. Wheeler Ave. for their ‘Bowling with Santa’ event to enjoy some free cookies and hot cocoa and families could also try their skills at knocking down some pins while they were there.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Check it Out!

Ingleside VFW Post 6386 Commander Greg Dalin (far left) presents the Aransas Pass Police Department with a check for $5,000 to support their annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive that will make this Christmas merrier for needy kids and their families. “Thank you!” remarked APPD staff on hand for the presentation Thursday, December 8.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Panther Pride a Big Draw for Aransas Pass Business

, , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: TWISTED DESIGNS, ARANSAS PASS Some people shudder at the thought of having to sell to make a living. Dawn Heald has thrived on it for decades, much of that as a former television advertising account executive or sales manager, later opening her own Rockport-based ad agency, and now as proprietor of Twisted Designs, a specialty boutique she’s opened at 243 S. Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass, across the street from Commercial Motors. For those seeking anything promoting Panther Pride, Heald will boast she’s your one-stop for shopping. The 50-year-old small business owner...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

AP City Council Approves RV Overlay District

To build a recreational vehicle (RV) park or not to build a recreational vehicle park in the City of Aransas Pass, that is the question. That was the hot-button issue during the City Council’s Dec. 5 regular meeting. City Council members, city staff and members of the public shared their thoughts and opinions on where RV parks should be built and when enough is enough. The council considered amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinance No. 1308 to establish and regulate an (RV) Recreational Vehicle Overlay District within the city. After much discussion during the proposed ordinance’s public hearing, the council approved its...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

AP Staff/Council Members Plug Away at Citizen Concerns

City of Aransas Pass staff and council members have been hard at work addressing citizen concerns one at a time. The months-long discussion on streetlights may turn into an inevitable policy, after inquiries about additional streetlights at various city locations prompted further discussions about streetlight placements in relation to proximity of neighboring streetlights. There were questions around how far apart they should be, and how frequent along the streets should there be streetlights. City Manager Gary Edwards said to date there is no streetlight policy for the city to specifically address such issues. Many cities, he said, “indicate they should be no...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APFD Tests to Fill Open Spots

, , , , , , Aransas Pass’ Fire Department has three full-time openings, but it’s been particularly difficult the past few months to find qualified candidates, especially those physically fit to handle what can be a grueling task. The department used to conduct both a physical agility test, and written exam, but dropped the latter after Chief Nathan Kelley was convinced that candidates had already pre-qualified so long as they graduated an accredited training academy and were a certified firefighter in Texas. Saturday, December 10, the department ran two applicants through physical testing, a third never showed. James Roverson,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APFD Engine Sidelined, Limits Capabilities

Engine 1 has been out of service at the Aransas Pass Fire Department since late last week, parked here on the rear apron of the city’s Public Safety Complex awaiting mechanical repairs. It’s one of only two pumpers the department has, this one capable of carrying 1,000 gallons of water, according to Assistant Chief Jason Padron. That means their aerial ladder truck is what can be used in the meantime to extinguish a fire, but Padron explained its tank only holds 300 gallons of water, so the blaze would have to be small before the department would require mutual aid from other cities. If all goes well, the city’s main fire engine should be back on the road this week.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Food Bank Struggles with Holiday Demand

, , , , Breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Meals most of us enjoy without a second thought if there’s food in the cupboards, or in the refrigerator. Or, if home cooking is not what’s desired, we’ll dine out or grab some fast food. But unseen by a majority, or unknown, are the poor who in our current inflationary climate struggle between paying rent, a mortgage, and keeping the lights on versus sustenance that many in our area take for granted and without concern over a lack of adequate resources. Such is the client who relies on the support of an emergency...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Welcomes New Small Business

, , , In what was a pharmacy many years ago, 30-year-old Kiley Ortiz opened ‘Cajun K’s Boutique’ at 541 W. Cleveland Blvd. in Aransas Pass, just a block from the VFW Post. A grand opening occurred Saturday, December 3 featuring music, a bounce house for kids, and free barbeque. Ortiz said her shop offers clothing for men, women, and children and a host of fashionable accessories and gift items. She’s also set up a mailbox for anyone to drop off letters to Santa!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Making Christmas Merrier

Pearl Denmon of Aransas Pass heard The Progress/ The Index office at 346 S. Houston St. was one of many locations collecting toys for the annual Sgt. Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive in collaboration with Aransas Pass Police and Crossroads Church. Monday, November 28 she dropped off a little girl’s doll, and for some young boy, a new fire truck! The newspaper strongly encourages our readers to support this worthwhile campaign in honor of the late Sgt. Dennis Anders. Come drop off a new toy any weekday between 8:00 a.m. – noon, or 1-5:00 p.m. and help make this Christmas a little merrier for a needy child or teenager in our community.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Community in Focus The latest information on the Aransas Pass Community Enrichment events! Join us for a Tree Lighting ceremony on December 7t at 5:30 p.m. at Newbury Park. We will light the area with Christmas cheer while receiving a special appearance from Santa, enjoying hot cocoa, and singing Christmas Carols! If you are interested in getting involved in your city, visit the city website, and view the available board openings. Civic Center Don’t forget to come play Pickleball at the Civic Center! Every Tuesday and Wednesday 9-11:00 a.m., and every Tuesday from 2-4:00 p.m. For more information call (361) 758-0009. Senior Meetings & Events at the Civic...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Horsing Around for a Good Cause

, A magnificent Clydesdale, the breed of horse made famous in Budweiser commercials, lounges in the sun Saturday, December 3 in the parking lot of Tractor Supply in Aransas Pass. Gabriel Kakar, 27, and his wife brought 14-year-old Ruby, one of two Clydesdales they own and keep at The 7 Horse Farm in Aransas Pass. It was there to pose for photos, proceeds benefiting a non-profit run by Daniel Perkins, 45 of Ingleside called Blue Thunder Adventures, an organization he hopes will focus on the mental health needs of local First Responders like police, fire, and EMS – especially those who may be dealing with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), something more commonly identified with the Armed Services. But, as Perkins explained, it’s equally debilitating and affects many in and out of uniform who protect our cities and towns, extinguish fires, or provide lifesaving care in the event of an emergency.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Rotary Donation Helps Feed Those in Need

Aransas Pass Rotary Club 2059 (District 5930) members present the Tri-County Christian Services Center with a check for $1,000 Tuesday, November 29 to help the non-profit organization with its ongoing food bank program that continues to serve the needs of the immediate area. Current President Dean Thomas (far left) is joined by Earnestine Brown, Judge Ronnie Yeager (Ret.), Rick Crouch, Janet Carwin, Scott Miller, Jason Reeves, and Karen Gayle. The center is also in need of donated socks, winter jackets, blankets, non-perishable food (particularly canned goods), and financial donations to help purchase items needed to distribute throughout the Christmas season and beyond. The Rotary Club of Aransas Pass is excited to be able to make these contributions to these wonderful programs.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

An Eye for Trouble?

Aransas Pass Police confirm they’ve set up this portable surveillancecamerasystemneartheintersectionofHarrison and Cleveland Boulevards, pointed in the direction of the holiday Christmas display across from City Hall. When The Progress asked why, the newspaper was told it was at the request of the Chamber of Commerce after reports some objects in the display have been “stolen” since it went up just before Thanksgiving. Who is the ‘Grinch’ and what was taken? Rosemary Vega, CEO/President of the Chamber, shared the items a thief walked away with include “brand new ornaments”.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
