AP City Council Approves RV Overlay District

To build a recreational vehicle (RV) park or not to build a recreational vehicle park in the City of Aransas Pass, that is the question.

That was the hot-button issue during the City Council’s Dec. 5 regular meeting. City Council members, city staff and members of the public shared their thoughts and opinions on where RV parks should be built and when enough is enough.

The council considered amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinance No. 1308 to establish and regulate an (RV) Recreational Vehicle Overlay District within the city. After much discussion during the proposed ordinance’s public hearing, the council approved its 19th zoning district name, after Councilwoman Carrie Scruggs, place 1, made the motion, to which it was seconded by Councilwoman Jan Moore, place 3. The motion was carried, with a vote of 3-2 after Mayor Ram Gomez was in favor of the ordinance. Councilman Jason Knight, place 2, and Councilwoman Vickie Abrego, place 4, voted against the ordinance.

During the public hearing, City Planner Osei Amo-Mensah referenced a map which went along with the amendment proposal which indicated approved RV park spaces that are undeveloped, and those which currently exist in operation. There was some confusion at first whether the overlay district would prevent further RV parks from being developed in the city. Amo-Mensah sorted that out for the council and shared that the document would simply indicate where RV parks- both developed and undeveloped, are currently. New RV parks could come before the council for approval, if vetted and approved through Planning and Zoning, he said.

Abrego said she had been under the impression that vacant land is “just raw land that anyone can purchase and build an RV park.” That is what several residents have said they don’t want to see happen throughout the city.

Scruggs recognized that the purpose of the process was to identify existing RV parks and land council approved for RV parks “but for whatever reason developers didn’t develop it.” Amo-Mensah said the map would be used as a guide, and locations could be added to the map, shall council approve them in the future.

He also confirmed that if someone wants to sell their property which is already approved for development of an RV park, the new owners would automatically be approved to operate an RV park and would not have to go visit Planning and Zoning to get new council approval for operation. City Manager Gary Edwards said the only portion that would need to go before council would then be the design phase.

“As soon as you approve the new location then we would add it to this yellow list,” Amo-Mensah said, referring to the map.

Edwards also shared that if someone wanted to come in and develop property as an RV park, but it was zoned for something else, they would have to then go forth with a rezone request.

While Abrego said she thought it wouldn’t allow for additional RV parks in the city, Amo-Mensah said the City Council has the option to say no to any RV park request that comes forward for approval. In the interim, the map provided to council members will serve as a guide as to current RV parks and proposed RV parks in the works.

“It is up to you to say, “This is it,” and you wouldn’t allow any other,” he said. “That is your decision. If you feel that there is enough for the city, that is up to you.”

City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo spoke up and said that on the overlay district zoning map, the yellow spots are existing RV parks, and “anywhere else would need to be by permission.”

She also noted to council members that the current zoning ordinance lists manufactured homes and RVs under the same use.

“In our world today, manufactured homes don’t look like RVs anymore,” she said. “There are many manufactured homes that look like homes that were built on site so with the housing as it is going, many areas are getting manufactured homes that look like homes on site. They don’t want to have manufactured homes like new nice built homes next to an RV and right now, in the City of Aransas Pass they can be.”

She said the City Council instructed for there to be a separate difference, and there may be a future ordinance that could be presented to council for contemplation about the types of manufactured homes. “Right now, we are just at the cutting edge,” Cotroneo said. “Right now, they can be on the same lots next to each other.”

Representatives from the Hernandez family then spoke about their proposed RV park near South Rife Street, but plans have not advanced forward as they said they got conflicting opinions from Planning and Zoning. They pleaded for help in advancing their plans and took the approach of more homes in the area are needed and how the city could benefit from increased property taxes. Their plans include an RV park resort with a swimming pool.

The Hernandez family speaking on the matter did not settle well with neighbor Elise Chacon, who had said the property in question was zoned an R7 (single family dwelling).

“They have gone in and completely annihilated the property,” she said. “It is in a flood zone. There are multiple reasons why an RV park can never go there. Literally, this property is compromised - they dug tenfoot holes by 30 foot wide through all 2.5 acres. It’s a landfill.”

She claimed old trees and fencing had been buried on the property.

“We didn’t go in and buy in an RV park,” Chacon said, as she teared up. “We bought in a residential zone because we want to live next to homes. I don’t want anyone to go through this.”

Mayor Ram Gomez stopped the conversation from going back and forth between the two parties and brought order back to the meeting.

In other council news, the City Council approved, with a vote of 5-0 to cancel its Dec. 19 meeting due to the Christmas holiday. The council also moved 5-0 to reschedule its Jan. 2 meeting to Jan. 3, also due to the city holiday.

Meanwhile, Director of Community Enrichment Kaylynn Paxson provided an update on the Fall Feast last month and shared that about 800 meals were served at the Civic Center. She thanked all supporters and volunteers for making the event possible, and her efforts of putting it all together were recognized by Scruggs and the other council members.