ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

AP City Council Approves RV Overlay District

By Rebecca Madden
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 3 days ago

To build a recreational vehicle (RV) park or not to build a recreational vehicle park in the City of Aransas Pass, that is the question.

That was the hot-button issue during the City Council’s Dec. 5 regular meeting. City Council members, city staff and members of the public shared their thoughts and opinions on where RV parks should be built and when enough is enough.

The council considered amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinance No. 1308 to establish and regulate an (RV) Recreational Vehicle Overlay District within the city. After much discussion during the proposed ordinance’s public hearing, the council approved its 19th zoning district name, after Councilwoman Carrie Scruggs, place 1, made the motion, to which it was seconded by Councilwoman Jan Moore, place 3. The motion was carried, with a vote of 3-2 after Mayor Ram Gomez was in favor of the ordinance. Councilman Jason Knight, place 2, and Councilwoman Vickie Abrego, place 4, voted against the ordinance.

During the public hearing, City Planner Osei Amo-Mensah referenced a map which went along with the amendment proposal which indicated approved RV park spaces that are undeveloped, and those which currently exist in operation. There was some confusion at first whether the overlay district would prevent further RV parks from being developed in the city. Amo-Mensah sorted that out for the council and shared that the document would simply indicate where RV parks- both developed and undeveloped, are currently. New RV parks could come before the council for approval, if vetted and approved through Planning and Zoning, he said.

Abrego said she had been under the impression that vacant land is “just raw land that anyone can purchase and build an RV park.” That is what several residents have said they don’t want to see happen throughout the city.

Scruggs recognized that the purpose of the process was to identify existing RV parks and land council approved for RV parks “but for whatever reason developers didn’t develop it.” Amo-Mensah said the map would be used as a guide, and locations could be added to the map, shall council approve them in the future.

He also confirmed that if someone wants to sell their property which is already approved for development of an RV park, the new owners would automatically be approved to operate an RV park and would not have to go visit Planning and Zoning to get new council approval for operation. City Manager Gary Edwards said the only portion that would need to go before council would then be the design phase.

“As soon as you approve the new location then we would add it to this yellow list,” Amo-Mensah said, referring to the map.

Edwards also shared that if someone wanted to come in and develop property as an RV park, but it was zoned for something else, they would have to then go forth with a rezone request.

While Abrego said she thought it wouldn’t allow for additional RV parks in the city, Amo-Mensah said the City Council has the option to say no to any RV park request that comes forward for approval. In the interim, the map provided to council members will serve as a guide as to current RV parks and proposed RV parks in the works.

“It is up to you to say, “This is it,” and you wouldn’t allow any other,” he said. “That is your decision. If you feel that there is enough for the city, that is up to you.”

City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo spoke up and said that on the overlay district zoning map, the yellow spots are existing RV parks, and “anywhere else would need to be by permission.”

She also noted to council members that the current zoning ordinance lists manufactured homes and RVs under the same use.

“In our world today, manufactured homes don’t look like RVs anymore,” she said. “There are many manufactured homes that look like homes that were built on site so with the housing as it is going, many areas are getting manufactured homes that look like homes on site. They don’t want to have manufactured homes like new nice built homes next to an RV and right now, in the City of Aransas Pass they can be.”

She said the City Council instructed for there to be a separate difference, and there may be a future ordinance that could be presented to council for contemplation about the types of manufactured homes. “Right now, we are just at the cutting edge,” Cotroneo said. “Right now, they can be on the same lots next to each other.”

Representatives from the Hernandez family then spoke about their proposed RV park near South Rife Street, but plans have not advanced forward as they said they got conflicting opinions from Planning and Zoning. They pleaded for help in advancing their plans and took the approach of more homes in the area are needed and how the city could benefit from increased property taxes. Their plans include an RV park resort with a swimming pool.

The Hernandez family speaking on the matter did not settle well with neighbor Elise Chacon, who had said the property in question was zoned an R7 (single family dwelling).

“They have gone in and completely annihilated the property,” she said. “It is in a flood zone. There are multiple reasons why an RV park can never go there. Literally, this property is compromised - they dug tenfoot holes by 30 foot wide through all 2.5 acres. It’s a landfill.”

She claimed old trees and fencing had been buried on the property.

“We didn’t go in and buy in an RV park,” Chacon said, as she teared up. “We bought in a residential zone because we want to live next to homes. I don’t want anyone to go through this.”

Mayor Ram Gomez stopped the conversation from going back and forth between the two parties and brought order back to the meeting.

In other council news, the City Council approved, with a vote of 5-0 to cancel its Dec. 19 meeting due to the Christmas holiday. The council also moved 5-0 to reschedule its Jan. 2 meeting to Jan. 3, also due to the city holiday.

Meanwhile, Director of Community Enrichment Kaylynn Paxson provided an update on the Fall Feast last month and shared that about 800 meals were served at the Civic Center. She thanked all supporters and volunteers for making the event possible, and her efforts of putting it all together were recognized by Scruggs and the other council members.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aransas Pass Progress

AP Staff/Council Members Plug Away at Citizen Concerns

City of Aransas Pass staff and council members have been hard at work addressing citizen concerns one at a time. The months-long discussion on streetlights may turn into an inevitable policy, after inquiries about additional streetlights at various city locations prompted further discussions about streetlight placements in relation to proximity of neighboring streetlights. There were questions around how far apart they should be, and how frequent along the streets should there be streetlights. City Manager Gary Edwards said to date there is no streetlight policy for the city to specifically address such issues. Many cities, he said, “indicate they should be no...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy

, , , , , Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Outgoing Nueces Co. judge holds final commissioner court meeting Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Outgoing Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales held her final meeting before incoming county judge Connie Scott takes over. "Its the culmination of four years, that have been incredible for me personally," Canales said. "Not just from a perspective of history, and personal growth and enlightenment. But I feel like I did when I graduated from law school. That I now have so much knowledge, just on all the inner workings of all the agencies."
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APFD Engine Sidelined, Limits Capabilities

Engine 1 has been out of service at the Aransas Pass Fire Department since late last week, parked here on the rear apron of the city’s Public Safety Complex awaiting mechanical repairs. It’s one of only two pumpers the department has, this one capable of carrying 1,000 gallons of water, according to Assistant Chief Jason Padron. That means their aerial ladder truck is what can be used in the meantime to extinguish a fire, but Padron explained its tank only holds 300 gallons of water, so the blaze would have to be small before the department would require mutual aid from other cities. If all goes well, the city’s main fire engine should be back on the road this week.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APFD Tests to Fill Open Spots

, , , , , , Aransas Pass’ Fire Department has three full-time openings, but it’s been particularly difficult the past few months to find qualified candidates, especially those physically fit to handle what can be a grueling task. The department used to conduct both a physical agility test, and written exam, but dropped the latter after Chief Nathan Kelley was convinced that candidates had already pre-qualified so long as they graduated an accredited training academy and were a certified firefighter in Texas. Saturday, December 10, the department ran two applicants through physical testing, a third never showed. James Roverson,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
PORT LAVACA, TX
texasstandard.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Loves a Parade

, , , , , Hundreds came to downtown Aransas Pass to enjoy a holiday tradition, the Illuminated Saltwater Parade, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Thursday, December 8. New floats this year included entries from Clean Green Aransas Pass, and Charlie Marshall Elementary promoting their upcoming ‘Whoville Extravaganza’ December 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school, celebrating the work of famed children’s author, Dr. Seuss. There was hot cocoa served, food, and visits with Santa. Many local children left with smiles on their faces, recipients of 59 brand-new bikes that were given away as part of the festivities in collaboration with Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

CM Lanes Welcomes Santa

, Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy a visit Saturday, December 10 with (left to right) Damitri Green, 7, Vivian Wolfe, 6, and Sophia Garza, 10, all from Corpus Christi. They stopped by CM Lanes at 2285 W. Wheeler Ave. for their ‘Bowling with Santa’ event to enjoy some free cookies and hot cocoa and families could also try their skills at knocking down some pins while they were there.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass City Secretary Retires

The City of Aransas Pass will soon be looking for a new City Secretary, after Mary Juarez recently retired. City Manager Gary Edwards confirmed with the Progress last week that Juarez had left on her own accord to enjoy time with her family. “As I indicated to staff, this has been discussed for some time by Mary, primarily because of her devotion to her grandchildren and daughters,” he said. Juarez joined the City of Aransas Pass staff in 2015 as a contract city secretary and became a regular employee in 2019. Edwards cited Juarez for her “professionalism, efficiency and belief in this community...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

157
Followers
70
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Aransas Pass Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy