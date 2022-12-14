ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Community Contact Program Brings APPD Community Connections

By Rebecca Madden
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 3 days ago

Positive policing: that is what the Aransas Pass Police Department has planned to focus on with local businesses to get to better know their neighbors.

APPD Chief Eric Blanchard said the department’s Community Contact Program is focusing on small and large businesses throughout the City of Aransas Pass to establish personal connections with business owners and employees to let them know they are there for them anytime they are wanted or needed.

“The goal of the program is to create a personal connection between the officer and the business, and if necessary, the officer can become a personalized liaison to the business should they have any follow-up needs,” Chief Blanchard said.

Throughout the past few months, the patrol supervisor has divided up the locations quadrants to split the workload amongst the department officers. The goal, Chief Blanchard said, is to stop at each location and attempt to make contact with all businesses in the assigned quadrant so the officers may relay a brief, personalized survey of APPD’s services. For the most part, “very positive” responses and interactions have come from the program, and Chief Blanchard said he seeks to stay on that track and build on it. The purpose of the program is also to improve relationships, and that is something he said the department seeks to work on as well.

“We do try to share the feedback with staff as needed,” he said. “If there is negative, I or others will delve into that matter deeper to see if we can understand the issue and then work to improve upon it.”

Chief Blanchard said there have even been some slight changes made based on a few of those interactions. Together, he said, everyone can make things better.

“After all, policing a community is a communitywide responsibility,” he said. “We cannot do it without our community’s buying and support. We are the community, and they are the police, is a part of the concept here. We must work together to improve the quality of life for us all here in AP.”

If APPD has yet to be able to stop into some of the many small and large businesses throughout the city, officers may just drop in to have a quick chat with the manager or staff available. The approach, Chief Blanchard said, may be delicate for some, as some business owners and employees may be sensitive to having the police show up unannounced.

APPD’s Community Contact Program is an avenue where officers have to better learn about how the community feels about its services. Chief Blanchard said the department’s goal is to “ensure we are always striving for policing excellence, and no suggestion is ever unwelcomed.”

