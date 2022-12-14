Panther Pride a Big Draw for Aransas Pass Business

Aransas Pass Progress Dawn Heald, 50 of Rockport opened Twisted Designs in downtown Aransas Pass earlier this year. The former TV advertising executive has taken her expertise as a salesperson and some marketing acumen, using local interest in Panther Pride as a big focus of her small business that can do everything from make custom clothing to business cards.

Located at 243 S. Commercial St., Heald’s store is less than a block from Commercial Motors across the road.

Heald’s store has an abundance of Aransas Pass ISD Panther gear that can be customized to add an individual’s name, team number, and so on. Panther Pride is expressed in a wide variety of products. Seasonal gifts fill the space that Heald acknowledged will likely be expanded to accommodate her rapidly growing product line, or she’ll eventually relocate to yet an even larger retail footprint.

Twisted Designs can take family photos and print them on fabric pillows, transfer them to glass, metal, or wood. The store also offers jewelry items, holiday ornaments, and a long list of products in a setting that encourages the shopper to browse.

Some people shudder at the thought of having to sell to make a living. Dawn Heald has thrived on it for decades, much of that as a former television advertising account executive or sales manager, later opening her own Rockport-based ad agency, and now as proprietor of Twisted Designs, a specialty boutique she’s opened at 243 S. Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass, across the street from Commercial Motors. For those seeking anything promoting Panther Pride, Heald will boast she’s your one-stop for shopping.

The 50-year-old small business owner delights at showing off the many product lines she carries, many that promote school spirit for the Aransas Pass ISD where students, faculty, and staff are often seen in public wearing some ‘Panther Pride’ gear. Heald can customize purple and gold sports or leisurewear to fit the customer’s needs. Displays carry Panther jewelry, like ‘paws’ earrings. Shoppers can also purchase a host of products promoting pride in Aransas Pass in general, including Christmas tree ornaments.

New selections are arriving almost daily. Some that have set her inventory apart from others in the area include the ability to transfer family photos on to pillows, glass, metal, or even wooden surfaces – known as sublimation that can be hung on a wall, set on an easel, or placed on a shelf as a one-of-akind gift, or in memoriam, however the owner sees fit. And if she doesn’t have what a buyer wants in stock, Heald acknowledged she can custom order most anything from her vast resource of manufacturers.

Opened in June, Heald admitted foot traffic has been slow, if steady to build. Adept at social media she has promoted the store through a Facebook page and has accounts on platforms that include Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and a new website, www.twisteddesignstx . com.

“I’ve seen a need for spirit wear,” Heald said, describing one of her most popular and sought-after items.

From tumblers to drink out of, to blouses, even flags, Heald expressed excitement about the budding interest customers have expressed in purchasing Panther Pride or Aransas Pass products, many intended as gifts this time of year.

Diversity, though, is what Heald expects to keep her cashflow resilient, offering many more services than just novelty items, clothing, and accessories. Business cards and banners are also custom made, generating a revenue stream she hopes to capitalize on more and more.

It’s a big transition having established herself as a capable advertising executive working in television markets from Arkansas, to Louisiana, and eventually Texas, including the Fox affiliate in Corpus Christi where she ended her broadcasting career. Encouraged by a significant other, she decided to go into business on her own 13 years ago, starting Adsventure, a marketing and promotional agency in her Rockport home. On the business card for that firm, she added the business is ‘woman owned’, a source of great pride, and an opportunity that she used to remind consumers that many businesses are female owned and operated, hoping that shoppers take that into consideration during the holidays and any other time of year.

“I think women do want to shop with women,” said Heald, calling the gender a pretty powerful economic driver. It’s a philosophy she shared explaining that other women-owned businesses just downtown include Dream Team Realtors, and the FITsique gym. She is also a member of the GFWC Monday Women’s Club of Aransas Pass.

Capable of creating embroidered products, the Aransas Pass Police and the Chamber of Commerce are some of Heald’s regular customers. And because the work can be performed in house, another strong selling point that’s worked in her favor is from product selection to delivery, Twisted Designs doesn’t have to outsource much of anything.

‘it’s a small town,” Heald remarked of the city, understanding it takes a while for anyone to realize you’re established. In years past, walking traffic was common for store owners downtown. Now, the majority rely on Internet-based shopping. Heald appreciates that mindset, while emphasizing the personalized customer service she offers that can only be obtained by in-person visits.

“Here we are,” Heald spread her arms in a welcoming gesture, ready to greet new shoppers.

“Since Covid, people like to have it ready for curbside,” Heald discussed another challenge to business in a post-pandemic world.

“They don’t want to come in, to touch things,” she said, responding that she will remain flexible to handle individual consumer demands.

“Things have totally changed,” Heald said, reminded of a time everyone shopped in a store. “Now, we’re doing it online.”

Aransas Pass youth are being marketed for the store merchandise, one reason the powerful TikTok social media platform is being used, posting short videos promoting Panther Pride merchandise.

“Products are getting harder and harder to get at a reasonable price,” Heald admitted, discussing the ongoing concern most business owners have caused by supply chain issues, or the rising costs associated with inflation. Add to that, many suppliers are offshore, the ability to acquire something with a ‘Made in the USA’ label diminishing in frequency.

“We try to keep a lot of purple in stock,” Heald expressed with a laugh, conscious that much of her local trade is dependent on the Aransas Pass school colors.

“You’re supporting local,” a message she believed was important to relay as she encouraged shoppers to spend their valuable incomes.

“We had a good Black Friday,” Heald remarked, offering many specials through online promotion and coupons that could be redeemed with ‘scratch off’ discounts in person. By early next year, she expected to have all her merchandise available for purchase through an online portal to include wholesale options.

Open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, hours have been limited only by available staffing. Still, weekdays Heald said the store hours were 9:00 a.m. to 3:0 p.m., and weekends, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: To reach Dawn Heald or to learn more about Twisted Designs, call (361) 226-1519.