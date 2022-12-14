ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

AP Staff/Council Members Plug Away at Citizen Concerns

By Rebecca Madden
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 3 days ago

City of Aransas Pass staff and council members have been hard at work addressing citizen concerns one at a time.

The months-long discussion on streetlights may turn into an inevitable policy, after inquiries about additional streetlights at various city locations prompted further discussions about streetlight placements in relation to proximity of neighboring streetlights. There were questions around how far apart they should be, and how frequent along the streets should there be streetlights.

City Manager Gary Edwards said to date there is no streetlight policy for the city to specifically address such issues. Many cities, he said, “indicate they should be no closer than 300 feet.” As with many instances of city business, there are exceptions, so the city would need to look at each application, he said. Edwards said the discussion will continue and he does not anticipate that it will come up any sooner than the first City Council meeting of 2023.

“This should give us direction from this point on, once implemented,” he said.

The matter was brought up during the council’s November 29 special meeting. Also brought up at that meeting was further discussion regarding the ongoing issues surrounding panhandling throughout the city. The idea of a panhandling ordinance was once again revisited after it was brought up by Councilman Jason Knight, place 2.

Discussions around panhandling issues are not new to the City Council. Back in April at City Council meetings, several city residents spoke out against the issues with panhandlers at many of the busy city intersections. First Amendment rights have prevented the elimination of panhandling. While panhandlers cannot be removed from city property, they can be removed from private or business property. The city had even considered placing signs and landscape deterrents to curb panhandling.

Edwards said City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo “wants to talk about this in closed session with the council.”

“In the past, the concern has been exposing the city to a lawsuit,” he said. “Some cities have been sued when they prohibited street corner panhandling (and lost). Other cities have decided to take a chance and prohibit it anyway. So, the city attorney wants to talk with the council further on this matter.”

As of now, the city has “nothing that prohibits the sort of street corner panhandling we now are experiencing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingleside Index

IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy

, , , , , Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

CALENDAR

Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APFD Engine Sidelined, Limits Capabilities

Engine 1 has been out of service at the Aransas Pass Fire Department since late last week, parked here on the rear apron of the city’s Public Safety Complex awaiting mechanical repairs. It’s one of only two pumpers the department has, this one capable of carrying 1,000 gallons of water, according to Assistant Chief Jason Padron. That means their aerial ladder truck is what can be used in the meantime to extinguish a fire, but Padron explained its tank only holds 300 gallons of water, so the blaze would have to be small before the department would require mutual aid from other cities. If all goes well, the city’s main fire engine should be back on the road this week.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APFD Tests to Fill Open Spots

, , , , , , Aransas Pass’ Fire Department has three full-time openings, but it’s been particularly difficult the past few months to find qualified candidates, especially those physically fit to handle what can be a grueling task. The department used to conduct both a physical agility test, and written exam, but dropped the latter after Chief Nathan Kelley was convinced that candidates had already pre-qualified so long as they graduated an accredited training academy and were a certified firefighter in Texas. Saturday, December 10, the department ran two applicants through physical testing, a third never showed. James Roverson,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Loves a Parade

, , , , , Hundreds came to downtown Aransas Pass to enjoy a holiday tradition, the Illuminated Saltwater Parade, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Thursday, December 8. New floats this year included entries from Clean Green Aransas Pass, and Charlie Marshall Elementary promoting their upcoming ‘Whoville Extravaganza’ December 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school, celebrating the work of famed children’s author, Dr. Seuss. There was hot cocoa served, food, and visits with Santa. Many local children left with smiles on their faces, recipients of 59 brand-new bikes that were given away as part of the festivities in collaboration with Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Panther Pride a Big Draw for Aransas Pass Business

, , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: TWISTED DESIGNS, ARANSAS PASS Some people shudder at the thought of having to sell to make a living. Dawn Heald has thrived on it for decades, much of that as a former television advertising account executive or sales manager, later opening her own Rockport-based ad agency, and now as proprietor of Twisted Designs, a specialty boutique she’s opened at 243 S. Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass, across the street from Commercial Motors. For those seeking anything promoting Panther Pride, Heald will boast she’s your one-stop for shopping. The 50-year-old small business owner...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
PORT LAVACA, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass City Secretary Retires

The City of Aransas Pass will soon be looking for a new City Secretary, after Mary Juarez recently retired. City Manager Gary Edwards confirmed with the Progress last week that Juarez had left on her own accord to enjoy time with her family. “As I indicated to staff, this has been discussed for some time by Mary, primarily because of her devotion to her grandchildren and daughters,” he said. Juarez joined the City of Aransas Pass staff in 2015 as a contract city secretary and became a regular employee in 2019. Edwards cited Juarez for her “professionalism, efficiency and belief in this community...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

CM Lanes Welcomes Santa

, Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy a visit Saturday, December 10 with (left to right) Damitri Green, 7, Vivian Wolfe, 6, and Sophia Garza, 10, all from Corpus Christi. They stopped by CM Lanes at 2285 W. Wheeler Ave. for their ‘Bowling with Santa’ event to enjoy some free cookies and hot cocoa and families could also try their skills at knocking down some pins while they were there.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
texasstandard.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
delmar.edu

First-Generation Student with Dyslexia Overcomes Disability to Graduate This Friday from DMC

Article by: Rosa Linda Reynoso and Melinda Eddleman. According to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the neurologically based learning disability known as dyslexia that’s marked by difficulties with decoding and reading comprehension affects 20 percent of the U.S. population. The center estimates that figure to be one in five Americans who are challenged by the disability.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Downtown Aransas Pass Gets a Touch of Color

, , City crews have painted the clamshells at the concrete base of decorative lamp posts the length of Commercial St. in downtown Aransas Pass. Volunteers from Clean Green Aransas Pass have also beautified flowerpots along the same area, adding a sparkling red Christmas bow to each to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

157
Followers
70
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Aransas Pass Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy