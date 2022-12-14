AP Staff/Council Members Plug Away at Citizen Concerns

City of Aransas Pass staff and council members have been hard at work addressing citizen concerns one at a time.

The months-long discussion on streetlights may turn into an inevitable policy, after inquiries about additional streetlights at various city locations prompted further discussions about streetlight placements in relation to proximity of neighboring streetlights. There were questions around how far apart they should be, and how frequent along the streets should there be streetlights.

City Manager Gary Edwards said to date there is no streetlight policy for the city to specifically address such issues. Many cities, he said, “indicate they should be no closer than 300 feet.” As with many instances of city business, there are exceptions, so the city would need to look at each application, he said. Edwards said the discussion will continue and he does not anticipate that it will come up any sooner than the first City Council meeting of 2023.

“This should give us direction from this point on, once implemented,” he said.

The matter was brought up during the council’s November 29 special meeting. Also brought up at that meeting was further discussion regarding the ongoing issues surrounding panhandling throughout the city. The idea of a panhandling ordinance was once again revisited after it was brought up by Councilman Jason Knight, place 2.

Discussions around panhandling issues are not new to the City Council. Back in April at City Council meetings, several city residents spoke out against the issues with panhandlers at many of the busy city intersections. First Amendment rights have prevented the elimination of panhandling. While panhandlers cannot be removed from city property, they can be removed from private or business property. The city had even considered placing signs and landscape deterrents to curb panhandling.

Edwards said City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo “wants to talk about this in closed session with the council.”

“In the past, the concern has been exposing the city to a lawsuit,” he said. “Some cities have been sued when they prohibited street corner panhandling (and lost). Other cities have decided to take a chance and prohibit it anyway. So, the city attorney wants to talk with the council further on this matter.”

As of now, the city has “nothing that prohibits the sort of street corner panhandling we now are experiencing.”