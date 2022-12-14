ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

APFD Tests to Fill Open Spots

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 3 days ago
Aransas Pass’ Fire Department has three full-time openings, but it’s been particularly difficult the past few months to find qualified candidates, especially those physically fit to handle what can be a grueling task. The department used to conduct both a physical agility test, and written exam, but dropped the latter after Chief Nathan Kelley was convinced that candidates had already pre-qualified so long as they graduated an accredited training academy and were a certified firefighter in Texas. Saturday, December 10, the department ran two applicants through physical testing, a third never showed. James Roverson, 27 of Aransas Pass was first in line, required to climb to the top of the department’s aerial ladder, pull a fully charged (filled with water) fire hose, and haul a weighted mannequin a prescribed distance, simulating what he would do if he had to rescue an unconscious victim at a fire scene. Roverson, the department revealed, flunked out his first two tries at previous testing dates. But last weekend, he succeeded, completing all his tasks in eight-minutes, 20-seconds…with 10 seconds to spare. At the end it appeared Roverson might not finish, collapsing to the ground, tired after exerting so much energy and strength, not to mention wearing a weighted vest (to simulate a self-contained breathing apparatus), sweating and panting from the challenge. After some cold water and a rest, he was fine. Next was Andrew Montez, 22 of Corpus Christi. He completed the course in seven-minutes, 46-seconds, but like Roverson, strained at the very end to pull the mannequin over the finish line, his facial expression speaking louder than words. While both men succeeded in passing the physical agility portion of the application process, each will be interviewed by a panel of peers from the department and undergo a criminal background check before the Chief will decide if he’ll make them an offer an employment, a process that could wrap up before the end of the year.

Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

