Aransas Pass to Offer Many Community Holiday Celebrations

The City of Aransas Pass wants its residents to make a list and check it twice of all of the Christmas fun coming up.

Santa Claus stops by for a holiday celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dec. 17 and from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave. The civic center will host its first-ever Santa Corner event, where children and families will be able to take photographs with Santa for $5 (with 4x6 prints included). There will also be a toy drive to assist less fortunate families, and a hot chocolate bar for just $1 per cup.

The fun photo backdrop will be set up from now until Dec. 23 at the civic center for families to take holiday photos prior to Santa’s arrival Dec. 25 at local homes. For more information about the Santa Corner event, people are encouraged to call (361) 758-0009, ext. 4102.

Aransas Pass residents and businesses may also participate in the upcoming holiday fundraiser for the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dec. 10 at the agency, 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass, people may bring their pets and human family members for photographs with Santa. A donation of $10 is requested, but there will be free hot chocolate and snacks for guests. For more information, people may call (361) 332-1445.