Aransas Pass Loves a Parade
, , , , ,
Hundreds came to downtown Aransas Pass to enjoy a holiday tradition, the Illuminated Saltwater Parade, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Thursday, December 8. New floats this year included entries from Clean Green Aransas Pass, and Charlie Marshall Elementary promoting their upcoming ‘Whoville Extravaganza’ December 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school, celebrating the work of famed children’s author, Dr. Seuss. There was hot cocoa served, food, and visits with Santa. Many local children left with smiles on their faces, recipients of 59 brand-new bikes that were given away as part of the festivities in collaboration with Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc.
Comments / 0