Aransas Pass, TX

Aransas Pass Loves a Parade

By Courtesy: Aransas Pass Chamber Of Commerce /charlie Marshall Elementary
 3 days ago
Hundreds came to downtown Aransas Pass to enjoy a holiday tradition, the Illuminated Saltwater Parade, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Thursday, December 8. New floats this year included entries from Clean Green Aransas Pass, and Charlie Marshall Elementary promoting their upcoming ‘Whoville Extravaganza’ December 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school, celebrating the work of famed children’s author, Dr. Seuss. There was hot cocoa served, food, and visits with Santa. Many local children left with smiles on their faces, recipients of 59 brand-new bikes that were given away as part of the festivities in collaboration with Aransas Pass for Youth, Inc.

Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass to Offer Many Community Holiday Celebrations

The City of Aransas Pass wants its residents to make a list and check it twice of all of the Christmas fun coming up. Santa Claus stops by for a holiday celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dec. 17 and from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave. The civic center will host its first-ever Santa Corner event, where children and families will be able to take photographs with Santa for $5 (with 4x6 prints included). There will also be a toy drive to assist less fortunate families, and a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

CM Lanes Welcomes Santa

, Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy a visit Saturday, December 10 with (left to right) Damitri Green, 7, Vivian Wolfe, 6, and Sophia Garza, 10, all from Corpus Christi. They stopped by CM Lanes at 2285 W. Wheeler Ave. for their ‘Bowling with Santa’ event to enjoy some free cookies and hot cocoa and families could also try their skills at knocking down some pins while they were there.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

CALENDAR

Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Check it Out!

Ingleside VFW Post 6386 Commander Greg Dalin (far left) presents the Aransas Pass Police Department with a check for $5,000 to support their annual Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots Toy Drive that will make this Christmas merrier for needy kids and their families. “Thank you!” remarked APPD staff on hand for the presentation Thursday, December 8.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kut.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy

, , , , , Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

COMMUNITY IN FOCUS

Community in Focus The latest information on the Aransas Pass Community Enrichment events! Join us for a Tree Lighting ceremony on December 7t at 5:30 p.m. at Newbury Park. We will light the area with Christmas cheer while receiving a special appearance from Santa, enjoying hot cocoa, and singing Christmas Carols! If you are interested in getting involved in your city, visit the city website, and view the available board openings. Civic Center Don’t forget to come play Pickleball at the Civic Center! Every Tuesday and Wednesday 9-11:00 a.m., and every Tuesday from 2-4:00 p.m. For more information call (361) 758-0009. Senior Meetings & Events at the Civic...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

AP City Council Approves RV Overlay District

To build a recreational vehicle (RV) park or not to build a recreational vehicle park in the City of Aransas Pass, that is the question. That was the hot-button issue during the City Council’s Dec. 5 regular meeting. City Council members, city staff and members of the public shared their thoughts and opinions on where RV parks should be built and when enough is enough. The council considered amendments to the City’s Zoning Ordinance No. 1308 to establish and regulate an (RV) Recreational Vehicle Overlay District within the city. After much discussion during the proposed ordinance’s public hearing, the council approved its...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

