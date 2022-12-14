APFD Engine Sidelined, Limits Capabilities
Engine 1 has been out of service at the Aransas Pass Fire Department since late last week, parked here on the rear apron of the city’s Public Safety Complex awaiting mechanical repairs. It’s one of only two pumpers the department has, this one capable of carrying 1,000 gallons of water, according to Assistant Chief Jason Padron. That means their aerial ladder truck is what can be used in the meantime to extinguish a fire, but Padron explained its tank only holds 300 gallons of water, so the blaze would have to be small before the department would require mutual aid from other cities. If all goes well, the city’s main fire engine should be back on the road this week.
