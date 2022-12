Positive policing: that is what the Aransas Pass Police Department has planned to focus on with local businesses to get to better know their neighbors. APPD Chief Eric Blanchard said the department’s Community Contact Program is focusing on small and large businesses throughout the City of Aransas Pass to establish personal connections with business owners and employees to let them know they are there for them anytime they are wanted or needed. “The goal of the program is to create a personal connection between the officer and the business, and if necessary, the officer can become a personalized liaison to the business...

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO