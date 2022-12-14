Couple Run Veteran-Owned Service Filling a Niche in Ingleside

Courtesy: Kathryn and Brett Burbridge Kathryn Burbridge, 26, clips the coats of two dogs in the shop she and her husband Brett, 37, a U.S. Navy veteran opened recently in Ingleside – Hot Diggity Dog Pet Grooming. The Rockport couple boast door-to-door service, willing to pick up and return a customer’s dog to their home after they’ve enjoyed a shampoo and a style.

Hot Diggity Dog leases a building owned by and just to the rear of Orta’s Pest Control, located at 3029 Main St.

Brett bathes'Baily', a one-year-old female black cur mix

SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: HOT DIGGITY DOG PET GROOMING, INGLESIDE

Just like people, pets need grooming, too. We can jump in the shower whenever we want, clip our own nails, and usually visit the neighborhood barber or stylist when our hair needs attention. Own a pet, especially a dog, and you know it’s a whole different story. Besides, with the lifestyles of today and so many at work or facing other responsibilities, it’s just easier to pay someone else to do a job that requires special skills, patience, and most of all – the proper tools.

Kathryn Burbridge, 26 and her U.S. Navy veteran husband Brett, 37, are filling that niche by opening Hot Diggity Dog Pet Grooming at 3029 Main St. in Ingleside, leasing a building owned by and just to the rear of Orta’s Pest Control.

Occupying a space that once housed the popular Mustang Pizza, inside, there are still remnants of the restaurant’s former commercial kitchen, most noticeably the vent that fills one part of a wall where an oven once stood below.

Nearby, Brett was bathing a dog last week in preparation for her grooming. ‘Baily’, a one-year-old black cur mix seemed nonplussed by the attention, enjoying the soothing, warm water, and suds. Its owner, from Aransas Pass, may have been uncertain how she’d do, since it was the first time she’d been at Hot Diggity Dog. Still considered a puppy, at eight weeks old, there were no barks or bites – a positive sign.

Both California natives, relocating from Los Angeles County, the Burbridges call Rockport home, moving to be closer to family that live in the same community. Kathryn launched the business as a mobile pet groomer at first, complete with a trailer the couple towed with a pickup truck and brought their services wherever they were needed.

In Texas, as in many states, Kathryn needed to be certified, just as a stylist or barber is licensed. Burbridge received her certificate in 2018, following in the footsteps of her mother who was a pet groomer, too, and used to board animals when their owners had to travel.

“I have a lot of customers in Ingleside,” said Kathryn, the couple choosing a brick-and-mortar location in part as a matter of convenience – it means they don’t have to hitch and unhitch a trailer constantly. Finding their current location wasn’t easy though, as many other small business owners have testified, available space is at a premium between Aransas Pass, Ingleside, and Ingleside on the Bay. Affordability of a lease is another issue for young entrepreneurs just getting their start.

Since August when they opened, Hot Diggity Dog is not a walk-in enterprise. The couple, now raising their first child born in August, split their time between Rockport and here so grooming is by appointment only.

“I can’t guarantee when I’ll be here,” Kathryn remarked, in high demand, reasoning why anyone needing her services needed to book in advance.

“All of our grooms include a bath, nail trim and brush out,” their sales flyer notes. “We do offer additional services to enhance the grooming experience for your pet depending on their coat type and grooming needs,” it goes on.

Some of the ‘extras’ the couple have on a printed form include anti-itch shampoo that can run as high as $10 an application. ‘Skunk shampoo’ may come in handy when the family pet gets too close to a backyard critter. Dogs can also get their teeth brushed, for a fee. The list goes on and on, and prices vary from as little as $1 for some services, and can jump as high as $95, or more, depending on the owner’s wishes.

“We ran screaming from California,” laughed Brett, who even though he grew up in the liberal state acknowledged that he felt “out of place”, especially given his political views, leaning more Republican. Besides, he explained, the cost of living was getting out of hand.

“My dad’s a sailor,” Brett continued, adding that his parents were both winter Texans, so he was already familiar with the Coastal Bend.

“I was a roughneck, working in the same field as my dad,” said Brett, both self-employed carpenters and general contractors. Burbridge and his father, before he retired, worked on projects for Kiewit Offshore Services.

Brett spends little time discussing his military background having spent only a year in uniform, receiving what he described as an “administrative separation” when the Navy couldn’t find his original enlistment documents. Still, he speaks of the experience with pride, though he admitted what he thought the Armed Services would be like and how Hollywood shaped his mind were two different things.

“It was nothing like I had envisioned,” Brett said, making references to combat films like Full Metal Jacket or Saving Private Ryan.

When he joined the Navy at age 23, he found himself deployed to the South Pacific, spending eight months aboard CVN 76, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, assigned to a supply detail during both Operation Iraqi Freedom and then, Operation Enduring Freedom.

“We met at a church,” Kathryn offered information on how the couple first got together.

“I tried to avoid him,” she laughed, adding that she’d heard Brett “was trouble”, he responded to the remark with a look.

“I’m not exactly soft around the edges,” Burbridge acknowledged.

Word of mouth has helped Kathryn and Brett build their business together. She started by grooming a friend’s dog, who then referred the service to someone else, and so on, and so on.

“Within six months I was fully booked,” Kathryn said, humbled and flattered at the faith those she’s served have expressed in her abilities.

“On average I groom five to six dogs a day,” said Kathryn, revealing she probably has several hundred pet owners as customers, some who are elderly and don’t drive. So, a custom feature the couple offers has been door-to-door service. They will pick up the animal, groom and return it if the situation warrants.

Boarding is a feature the couple excitedly discuss, or a doggy daycare, and they hope to expand to another venue in the future with adequate space. But for now, it’s only a dream. One option they’re considering is the purchase of ranchland, expansive enough so dogs could roam and run and exercise, too.

“We just don’t have the facility for it,” echoed Brett, every inch of their current shop occupied with just enough room for the services they currently provide. The pens they do have are just for a few dogs at a time they can accommodate to wait.

“We are Christian, and we do believe Jesus died on the cross,” the couple said, a crucifix with a Stars and Stripes, red-white-and-blue motif near the entrance. It, too, was made by a veteran.

Editor’s note: Hot Doggity Dog Pet Grooming is always accepting new clients. They can be reached at (361) 6007007.