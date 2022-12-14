Shrimping Brought Her Family to Texas, Faith Keeps Them Here

Ingleside index

Emilio Mendez was Pastor Reyes’ father, a well-known boat Captain who brought his family from Mexico to the Coastal Bend and spent years in the wheelhouse when the Aransas Pass shrimping industry was still booming.

Home is Aransas Pass. But Pastor Frances Reyes, 56, spends every Sunday in Ingleside, leading the congregation of Le Roca de Israel, a church at 2656 Main St. (FM 1069) where most everyone is Latino, and Spanish is their first language. She and her family are a long way from Matamoros in Mexico – more than 180 miles – where Frances, her maiden name Mendez, was born. Had it not been for her late father, Emilio, an accomplished boat Captain, they may have never relocated. But he was part of the shrimping industry’s waning boom along the Coastal Bend and became a local fixture until his passing in 2020.

Faith has been part of Reyes’ life as far back as age seven, first attending church with her mother and/or grandmother. She described the spiritual experience as a “gift”, one that would have a lifelong impact.

Ordained a minister in 2017, the church Reyes’ leads now had been vacant and lay idled for many years until fellow community members convinced her there was a need for a house of worship that catered to the local Latino population (Le Roca de Israel is not the only Spanishspeaking congregation in Ingleside or Aransas Pass). Using money she earned as a housekeeper – a role she has to this day – Reyes collected the seed money necessary to reopen the doors to the church, hoping their landlord one day will donate the building and land as the ultimate act of charity.

“The church was closed for five years,” the Pastor explained. “They were praying for someone to open it,” Reyes continued, describing the plea she answered, self-funding the process at the start.

Attendance has been slim for the early service on Sunday, Reyes shared, surmising that some just don’t like getting up so soon on a weekend morning. But larger groups appear for the second program of the day.

An all-Spanish religious service, including the music, Reyes explained that many participants are visiting workers, most from Mexico here on temporary permits filling a demand for labor in local industries liked Kiewit Offshore Services. Others are bilingual and she is considering adding an English interpreter next year.

In English, the church’s name – ‘The Rock of Israel’ – is derived from a Biblical passage, posted on a sign in front of the building. Second Samuel, 23:3 says, “The God of Israel spoke, the Rock of Israel said to me: ‘When one rules over people in righteousness, when he rules in the fear of God, he is like the light of morning at sunrise on a cloudless morning, like the brightness after rain that brings grass from the earth.”

When asked, Reyes acknowledged what some may assume of a Spanishlanguage church, that it’s a haven – or sanctuary – for undocumented aliens seeking refuge from U.S. border agents. But the Pastor indicated Le Roca de Israel isn’t dealing with any such issues, though she confirmed those she’s met with temporary visas that attend services routinely express their wishes to become permanent residents.

Music and song play a significant role in each program. The Pastor described the church doctrine as Pentecostal and some who attend ‘speaking in tongues’ – a practice also explained in the Holy Bible. The New Testament describes tongues largely as speech addressed to God, but also as something that can potentially be interpreted into human language, thereby “edifying the hearers”.

Discussing the importance of accepting Christ as Savior brings Reyes to tears. She openly expressed her current struggle to get a close family member to be “saved”, adding that she possessed no fear should her mission of righteousness fail.

“I’m the one who’s going to be judged up there,” she points toward heaven.

Giving back is also near and dear to Reyes’ heart. As time and willing congregants can be marshalled, she has some ambitious ideas, like helping to feed the homeless who live under freeway bridges in Corpus Christi.

“As long as they know Jesus Christ, they’ll be safe and transformed,” said Reyes.

“Keep us in your prayers to keep working for the Lord,” expressed Reyes, confident Le Roca de Israel would remain an important connection for Latino Christians and survive challenges posed by the economy.

Later this month, the church will assemble Christmas holiday baskets to help some individuals and families they’ve identified who could use the aid this season. Some 15 to 20 baskets will be made up of meats, canned goods, beans, and the like – all contributions provided by the congregants.

Summer is Reyes’ busiest time as a housekeeper, traveling to and from Rockport, Port Aransas, and other destinations where her clients live. In the colder months, like now, that permit her more time to focus on the needs of the church. Stretched thin between work, church, and home, it can create marital tensions.

“Sometimes,” Reyes smiled. “God gave me patience,” she added, confirming her married life is stable and her husband understands the many demands his wife is placed under.

“There’s a lot of people that died from the pressure,” Reyes revealed of clergy who sometimes can’t handle the workload of serving a house of worship and the stresses of maintaining a personal life schedule.

“I need prayer,” she acquiesced. “Let me go ahead and pray right now,” Reyes continued. And she did.

“Lord, help me. I can’t carry all these things. I’m putting them on my altar,” said Reyes, believing a message from God will he heard offering guidance.

Conservative in her choice of wardrobe, Reyes discussed her role as Pastor, explaining that there is no part of the job or a responsibility to the church she won’t accept just because of the title she holds.

“When it rains here, we used to have a lot of water come in,” she said, adding that when the damage had to be cleaned up, Reyes was among the first to take off her shoes, walk into the sopping mess and started cleaning.

“I can’t believe the Pastor is cleaning when there’s more people?” she remembers the stunned reaction she’d heard from some.

“To me, I’m just a regular person. We’re all equal in God’s eyes,” Reyes said.

“Love one another,” continued Reyes. “We’re here to serve.”

Visitors to the church are immediately welcomed. “God bless you,” many express after a smile, or a handshake, or both.

No one at the church is currently an experienced musician, another deficit Reyes is looking to resolved as part of Le Roca de Israel’s long term changes, recruiting assistance from a Corpus Christi group to teach some of her members how to play some musical instruments, including an electronic keyboard sitting unused on a stage. All the songs and music now use prerecorded audio tracks in its place.

Hands clapping, congregants standing, waving their arms in praise – Reyes motivates participation in the service. Some members, even small children, rattle tambourines in rhythm with the music. Others use maracas. Believers raise their voices in Spanish. The room gets loud. The vibrancy is like that found at a Rock & Roll festival. Smiles abound. Something is driving these worshippers to express themselves with vigor. Reyes is happy. Inspired.