Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Two people in love might be one of the most beautiful things to witness in this world of ours. Seeing the joy they bring each other can make even the most unromantic souls among us feel an inexplicable warmth in their hearts. A viral video of a man recording her girlfriend every time he picks her up from work is doing just that. In the clip, the woman can be seen walking or running from her workplace toward her boyfriend and instantly brightening up upon seeing him even after a tiring day.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Meg Vondriska, an advertising social strategist on the East Coast of America, was tired of male authors depicting female characters in an overtly sexualized and gendered manner. "Women just want to be written as human. That's it. There isn't some wild scientific equation to writing women, and it isn't difficult. Write them as human, with complex feelings, not as body parts that happen to be put together into a feminine form," Vondriska told Bored Panda. Frustrated, she began documenting the scariest and cringiest examples of men writing about women without seemingly having the faintest idea about them or their anatomy.
A woman has power on her own; as a group, we have an impact. Because there were so few positions at the top, we were traditionally encouraged to be competitive with one another. It is so obvious that this tactic fails. The reality is that the only real way we can alter the situation—and have a lot more fun doing it—is by lifting one other up and utilizing the power of teamwork. Moreover, there is a huge generational chasm of women from different generations, and for some reason, the mantra of tearing others down to rise up has been the norm. While we all crave community with women our own age, the company and support from older women is always refreshing, something which we cannot find in our fellow peers, at times.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 21, 2021. It has since been updated. A young girl from Melbourne, Australia, is inspiring thousands across the world by embracing her unique hair texture caused by a rare genetic condition. Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin, 11, was born with uncombable hair syndrome, a condition that is characterized by dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat. Although this has made her the subject of public ridicule and gawking ever since she was a baby, Shilah has learned to rock her mane with utmost confidence and hopes to provide visibility to others affected by the condition. "I get teased a lot and called 'fluffhead' at school - it's not nice," she told Daily Mail. "I personally like it now but at the same time, I hate it - especially when there's wind! Let's just say, I can't see!"
Penguins are extremely intelligent creatures, despite the belief that they are socially awkward. They are highly capable animals that can be trained/conditioned, are self-aware, utilize tools and interact with one another, and may even create complex communities and hierarchies in groupings. Besides, due to their charming hobbies and humorous antics, penguins have become fairly popular on social media. These Southern Hemisphere-based creatures have been shown to be extremely interactive once they come into contact with a human. A video of a lovely young penguin chatting with an elderly woman, via Firstpost, has been making rounds on the internet. The footage was shot in France and shared on Twitter by a user named Gabriele Corno.
We've all seen videos of parents giving puppies to their children as a gift but have you seen a dad's heart-melting reaction to getting a puppy from his children? It is wickedly adorable! With his emotional response to getting the dog he'd always wanted for his birthday, a Canadian father won over hearts online and left many "bawling their eyes out." In a video, originally shared on TikTok by the man's daughter—who goes by the username Kelseyhayes._. on the platform—the dad can be seen gasping with excitement and surprise when handed a basket with a Labrador puppy inside.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. When the weight of the world gets too much to handle it is best to talk to someone about it. While talking to friends and family may help, it would be best to reach out to a professional who can help you navigate the emotions you are feeling. Unfortunately, there is a lot of stigma and misinformation surrounding mental illness, and even if one overcomes that, there is a financial barrier that many cannot. As for those who can afford to go to therapy, they have been able to confirm its benefits. As per the American Psychological Association, about 75 percent of people who enter psychotherapy show some benefit.
Music enthusiasts look forward to the first week of December every year as this is when the popular audio streaming platform, Spotify, releases its annual "Wrapped" campaign. It is essentially a statistical study of the amount of time a user spent listening to their favorite artists and their top songs of the year. Most people consider it a reflection of their personality as the music we listen to says a lot about us. However, one woman had a very unique takeaway from this as the report inspired her to create her own statistical "dating wrapped."
While most families are making plans and getting ready for Christmas, one family seems to be going all out to celebrate the season. Khalid El Khatib, a writer, shared on Twitter, the elaborate plan that his mother makes every year. He wrote, "My mom’s annual “home for the holidays” email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week."
This child proves that one doesn't need expensive instruments or equipment to show off your talent. In a video uploaded on Instagram, a little boy can be seen playing drums made with scrap materials and empty vessels. And it sounds amazing! The video was shared by a person called Zijan Tang. The child is so skillful that he is using sticks to play the drums and brings out the best sound possible.
Nowadays, almost everyone spends most of their time online, and the younger you are, the more of your day you probably spend in front of a screen. Given how indispensable the internet has become, it's easy to forget that there was a period when it just... didn't exist. But if you're of a certain age, you remember those pre-internet days all too well—and possibly very warmly, despite how crazy it may seem to many younger people today. One Reddit user u/_mayora13_ asked: "Teenagers before the internet: What did you do in your room during your spare time? What activities did you do (by activities, I mean hobbies or things to pass time)? Were you more easily bored?"
