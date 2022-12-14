A woman has power on her own; as a group, we have an impact. Because there were so few positions at the top, we were traditionally encouraged to be competitive with one another. It is so obvious that this tactic fails. The reality is that the only real way we can alter the situation—and have a lot more fun doing it—is by lifting one other up and utilizing the power of teamwork. Moreover, there is a huge generational chasm of women from different generations, and for some reason, the mantra of tearing others down to rise up has been the norm. While we all crave community with women our own age, the company and support from older women is always refreshing, something which we cannot find in our fellow peers, at times.

