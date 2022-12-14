ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition

BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecottagejournal.com

This Maryland Farmhouse Offers a Magical Country Christmas Escape

“Our farm is very popular during the holidays,” says Will Morrow, a landscape designer and sheep farmer who owns a 30-acre farm in Emmitsburg, Maryland, with his husband, anesthesiologist Kent Ozkum. “Our family and friends are in Washington, DC, where we used to live, and they all want to come and visit for the holidays,” Will says.
EMMITSBURG, MD
Travel Maven

This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in Maryland

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Maryland. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas cruise. Keep reading to learn more.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
weaa.org

Sporty Dog Creations | Gourmet hot dog restaurant in downtown Baltimore

Sporty Dog Creations is downtown Baltimore’s first all natural gourmet hot dog restaurant. The eatery was created by LaShauna Jones and her daughter, Daejonne Bennett to provide healthier and more creative options for hot dog lovers. LaShauna joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the uniqueness of Sporty Dog Creations. Click...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ

BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
BALTIMORE, MD
thechurchillobserver.com

Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens

Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado

Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 24: Eldersburg love of 1823 and old friends at Liberatore’s

The 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was spent in Eldersburg with an incredible local journey with old friends. Mike McKelvin and Dante Liberatore own a restaurant and brewing company and shared their Carroll County life with Nestor. And John Maroon stopped by for three decades of sports tales about Cal Ripken Jr. and walking the Great Wall of China and the streets of Beijing together. Lots of delicious 1823 beer here and a toast to the late, great Vince Bagli and Chris Thomas.
MARYLAND STATE
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
wypr.org

See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'

A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy