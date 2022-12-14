Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Related
Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition
BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
thecottagejournal.com
This Maryland Farmhouse Offers a Magical Country Christmas Escape
“Our farm is very popular during the holidays,” says Will Morrow, a landscape designer and sheep farmer who owns a 30-acre farm in Emmitsburg, Maryland, with his husband, anesthesiologist Kent Ozkum. “Our family and friends are in Washington, DC, where we used to live, and they all want to come and visit for the holidays,” Will says.
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in Maryland
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Maryland. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas cruise. Keep reading to learn more.
"Christmas in the Corn" offers unique holiday display in Carroll County
Ready to celebrate the farming life this Christmas? One Carroll County farm is offering a special "Christmas in the Corn" attraction, with more than 1 million lights
weaa.org
Sporty Dog Creations | Gourmet hot dog restaurant in downtown Baltimore
Sporty Dog Creations is downtown Baltimore’s first all natural gourmet hot dog restaurant. The eatery was created by LaShauna Jones and her daughter, Daejonne Bennett to provide healthier and more creative options for hot dog lovers. LaShauna joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the uniqueness of Sporty Dog Creations. Click...
'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ
BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
thechurchillobserver.com
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
wnav.com
Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado
Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 24: Eldersburg love of 1823 and old friends at Liberatore’s
The 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was spent in Eldersburg with an incredible local journey with old friends. Mike McKelvin and Dante Liberatore own a restaurant and brewing company and shared their Carroll County life with Nestor. And John Maroon stopped by for three decades of sports tales about Cal Ripken Jr. and walking the Great Wall of China and the streets of Beijing together. Lots of delicious 1823 beer here and a toast to the late, great Vince Bagli and Chris Thomas.
Hair Designer, Mother Of Three Remembered By Community After Being Gunned Down In Waldorf Home
The community is rallying around a Maryland mother's family after she was found shot and killed, possibly by her husband, who has been identified as a leading suspect, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnda Wood, a 32-year-old mother of three was found shot to death in her...
Rash Field Park at Inner Harbor to get beach, gardens, more open space
Baltimore's Rash Field Park, a popular open space at the Inner Harbor, is about to get bigger and better. Community leaders announced Phase II of the park's reconstruction
foxbaltimore.com
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
foxbaltimore.com
Underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Wind down your weekend with a hilarious underground comedy legend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. The ever funny T.K. Kirkland shares more about his shows.
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
wypr.org
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
Fallen tree causing damage and power outages in NW Baltimore neighborhood
A few neighbors in Northwest Baltimore said they have a tree from hell between their two properties and they can't seem to get the city’s help with cutting it down.
The Shepherds Staff fight to meet demands for people in crisis in Carroll County
A non-denominational Christian outreach and service center having difficulty meeting demand from people in crisis in Carroll County this Christmas.
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
Nottingham MD
Attempted stabbing reported in Middle River, White Marsh business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an attempted stabbing and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 12, an individual entered a business in the area of Ebenezer Road at Pulaski Highway in White Marsh (21162) and stole several items. At just after...
Comments / 0