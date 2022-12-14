ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 45

jack davis
3d ago

it's great. I had teachers do this fifty years ago nothing new. should be required. good teacher keep up the good work!

Reply
22
James Michael
3d ago

Wow a teacher who’s young and gets it. Props to you sir. What happens if they can’t pay rent? Could go either way. They can learn from the lesson and change behavior. Or the could put their hand out and expect society to support them. I’m sure he gets some of each. P

Reply(2)
10
Retired at last
3d ago

I’m surprised that the schools need to teach this stuff but glad they do. This is a life lesson learned young and reinforced by day to day living at home. I guess people just don’t bother teaching their kids life lessons like this. No wonder most young people under save and overspend.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

This third grade teacher's classroom lessons on consent are simply brilliant

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 14, 2022. It has since been updated. A third-grade teacher, Liz Kleinrock, is teaching kids about the importance of consent and it's an eye-opener for many adults as well. Liz Kleinrock teaches at Citizens of the World Charter School Silver Lake in Los Angeles, and has shared visual aids she uses in her lessons about consent. People usually associate consent with sex and hence consider it inappropriate for kids to be taught about consent but Kleinrock is showing how it can be done by keeping it appropriate for the age group. Kleinrock shared the images and conversations surrounding consent on Facebook and Instagram, where it went viral.
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2022. It has since been updated. There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves, and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
INDIANA STATE
Upworthy

Teacher criticized for offering free period products to students: 'What's wrong with a period?'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 20, 2021. It has since been updated. As a gesture of compassion, a high school teacher based in California leaves out free period products in an easily accessible spot in his classroom for his students. Anyone at all is able to reach into the bin and take what they need. While this sounds like a compassionate act, one of his colleagues expressed criticism regarding the initiative as the teacher is a man. In a Reddit post, the teacher explained that his colleague, a woman in her 60s, claimed it was inappropriate particularly because the majority of those who will benefit from the period product box will be young girls. However, Reddit users affirmed in the comments section that his act was indeed a valuable act of kindness. The teacher's individual gesture is part of a larger conversation about period poverty.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gillian Sisley

'Entitled' Parents Demand Friends Fund Vacation for Child

Should funding someone else’s kid ever be expected of a fellow parent?. It’s expensive to raise children, there’s no question about it. Data shows that the average parent will spend $300,000 USD on just one child from birth to the time they’re 18 years old.
Upworthy

Woman explains what's OK to say to other women and what's not, and it's on point

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 20, 2021. It has since been updated. No matter what path they take in life, women often find themselves being criticized, scrutinized and belittled for their life choices. While most women are, unfortunately, used to men who have a deeply misplaced sense of entitlement that makes them believe it's OK to comment on something that they really have no business commenting on, it really hurts when the taunts and censures come from a fellow female. Even the most educated women can harbor internalized misogyny inside them and project it onto other women and even onto themselves without ever realizing what they're doing.
Kathryn Lee

Grandparents refuse to pay for step-grandchild's college

With college tuition rates consistently rising year after year, it is no surprise that more parents and grandparents are saving for their kids' futures. This is exactly what u/dramatic_use612 did her each of her grandchildren, as she shared in an online post.
The Hill

More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased

The share of adult children who live with their parents has ticked up in recent years. This just in: The parents don’t like it.  A recent Pew survey found two-fifths of dads believe parents hosting adult children is bad for society, while only 12 percent think it’s a good thing. Moms agree, albeit to a…
Motherly

Professional counselor perfectly nails why ‘gentle parenting’ is more for the parents than the kids in this viral TikTok

—the one term that has the ability to get parents riled up and on defense about why they support it or why they flat-out despise it. This parenting style has become more popular, and perhaps even more controversial, as time goes on. But the biggest argument it seems to pose is: Does it really work? This gentle parenting TikTok just might give you a different point of view.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Millennials, Gen Z workers more likely than older cohorts to call off when sick: survey

Approximately 41% of Americans are likely to call in sick at work the moment they feel themselves getting sick, according to the results of a recent poll commissioned by Zicam and conducted by market research company OnePoll. Of the 2,000 adults surveyed, the absentee rate is highest among millennials and Gen Z workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy