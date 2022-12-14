ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

14-year-old Arkansas teen kidnapped; found in Wichita

Wichita police make a shocking discovery in the closet of a Riverside home: a teenaged girl from Arkansas who had been kidnapped. Investigators believe that 35-year-old David Roark met the girl online. He was arrested and is now facing several charges. The 14-year-old girl was found by police at a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Teenager injured in Wichita shooting

Wichita, KAN. (KSNW) – A teen is critically injured following a shooting in North Wichita Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 Friday night in the 4200 block of N. Dellrose, near 45th and Oliver Police say they found an 18-year-old man with multiple gun shot wounds and is being treated at a local hospital. […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘Power to the People’ exhibit in Wichita wallops visitors with radical ideals

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeromiah Taylor is a writer born and raised in Wichita. Ignoring any distractions, I breeze past a painting when an elderly usher stops me. “At least […] The post ‘Power to the People’ exhibit in Wichita wallops visitors with radical ideals appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

‘It’s something that has to be done': Wichita community weighs in on history of North High mascot

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It’s been almost 24 hours since North High School in Wichita announced its new mascot: the Redhawks. The announcement comes nearly two years after the Wichita Board of Education voted to drop the high school’s old mascot, the Redskins, after deeming it offensive to Native Americans and Native American culture. Dal Domebo was on the committee that pushed for the decision.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Truck Driver Hurt in Crash

A truck driver from Colorado was transported to a Wichita hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Solomon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Kenworth was headed west on I 70 when the driver left the road to the left and struck a guardrail. The semi then went through the guardrail and down an embankment, and onto the railroad tracks underneath the interstate. It came to rest against an embankment on the other side of the tracks.
SOLOMON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Rainbows United celebrates 50 years of helping children

On a bright fall day, sunlight is streaming into a pre-K classroom at Kids Point, part of the Rainbows United campus in east Wichita. It’s full of color and warmth, with cozy places to sit and play. The half-dozen students are working on making turkeys out of Play-Doh, adding feathers as part of an exercise about learning numbers.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Scammers trying again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
RENO COUNTY, KS
realtybiznews.com

A Look at Four of Wichita's Best Real Estate Professionals

For months, we’ve explored ways to scrutinize the best real estate professionals objectively across the country. After dozens of reports, the system we use, is the system we recommend potential buyers or sellers use. Do your own five-minute Google, Zillow, social media, and branding diligence to narrow your agency choices. The bottom line is there is no boxed toolset yet, for weighting, which agents beat out their competition. Instead, there are numbers, aesthetics, and online reputation to consider. With this in mind, we looked at Wichita, Kansas using our megshift analysis strategy.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
WICHITA, KS

