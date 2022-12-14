Finding comfort in the stars

Dani Shapiro’s ‘Signal Fires’ puts life, tragedy in focus

On a summer night in 1985, on Division Street in a New York suburb, the lives of a family will change forever.

Fifteen-year-old, Theo is driving the family car because his older sister Sarah has been drinking. A friend Misty is also a passenger when Theo crashes the car into a huge oak tree. Dr. Ben Wilf, Sarah and Theo’s father, rushes out of the house to assist them, but unfortunately Misty does not survive the crash. Sara decides to claim that she was driving. In their desperate need to protect their children, Ben and his wife Mimi go along with the lie. It becomes a deep family secret that none of them speak about, but will haunt them for years to come.

The years go by and a new family, the Shenkmans, move in across the street from Ben and Mimi. In an emergency, Ben is called upon to assist the couple deliver their baby boy. This event cements Ben and Waldo’s unbreakable connection in the future. Waldo is a special child who has a love and understanding of the stars and constellations but has difficulty relating to people. He has a natural ability to find connections in everything and everyone, believing there is no beginning and no end to life. He finds comfort in the stars putting his troubles in perspective. Waldo befriends Ben who is captivated by Waldo’s knowledge, unlike Waldo’s father, who does not approve of his star gazing. Ben and Waldo form a very special lifelong relationship which I think is an important focus of this story.

The story jumps timelines and not in chronological order. The family continues to deal with the aftermath of their family secret and their own personal challenges. Ben struggles with his wife’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Sarah becomes a Hollywood producer but fights her long addiction to alcohol, and Theo, trying to find a way to live with himself, flees to South America for five years before returning to New York and opening a trendy restaurant.

This is a compassionate, philosophical novel with characters you will love. Waldo shows Ben that we are all interconnected in time and place. Stars are like “signal fires”or beacons lighting the way. Instead of a straight line Ben begins to think of his life as a series of loops. No one is lost and nothing disappears forever. I haven’t read anything quite like this story before and found myself totally taken in with it. It is both heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. All the characters are special but Waldo is my favorite, capturing my attention and emotions. He sees magic and finds comfort in the stars. Maybe you can too.

Questions:

Family secrets can be destructive. What do you think would have been different if the truth was told about the accident?

What do you think the big oak tree represented?

Why was Waldo’s dad angry about his star gazing?

What was Waldo able to see in the constellations that he shared with Ben?

Did you feel some comfort in Waldo’s philosophy of our place in the universe?

Who was your favorite character and why?

Jacquie O’Neil, mother of Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her daughter each contribute to this column.