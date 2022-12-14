Read full article on original website
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing
Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
MyNorthwest.com
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
q13fox.com
WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force
TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
New law banning shopping carts on public streets takes effect in Federal Way
A law banning shopping carts on public streets in Federal Way took effect Thursday. The legislation, which was passed by the Federal Way City Council on Nov. 15, makes it a Class 3 civil infraction to operate a shopping cart on public rights-of-way in the city. According to the legislation,...
Chronicle
Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags
The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
KOMO News
King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle
SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
KING-5
High praise for Puyallup pizza served from a Shell station - Fuel Up
PUYALLUP, Wash. — It’s Puyallup’s best kept secret. “If you know, you know,” said Leena Kaur. The best pizza in town. At a Shell station on 84th Street East and Canyon Road. "So we're at Canyon Pizza and Mini Mart in Puyallup. It's owned by my...
Tacoma Daily Index
Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 12-21-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
q13fox.com
Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE - Washington lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce a spike in gun violence-- a trend that many cities are now seeing. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be announcing new legislation soon to help curb gun violence. One of the people speaking at...
Card skimmer scams on the rise, DSHS says
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A disturbing trend is emerging across Washington: people are having their SNAP benefits stolen right out from under them. According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), scammers attach card skimmers to point-of-sale machines and steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit, and EBT cards.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event
EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
