Tacoma, WA

thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force

TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags

The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Bill’s Towing Inc.-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 12-21-22 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 am on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Card skimmer scams on the rise, DSHS says

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A disturbing trend is emerging across Washington: people are having their SNAP benefits stolen right out from under them. According to the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), scammers attach card skimmers to point-of-sale machines and steal card numbers and other information from credit, debit, and EBT cards.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Over 200 firearms relinquished in Guns for Gift Cards event

EVERETT, Wash., December 17, 2022—On Saturday, December 17, the Everett Police Department held its first Guns for Gift Cards drive-thru event at the South Precinct giving residents the opportunity to relinquish unwanted firearms. Everett Police exchanged an incredible 241 firearms for VISA gift cards valued up to $300 (totaled $25,000).

