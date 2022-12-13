ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Farley named Teacher of the Year at West Orange HS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Beloved West Orange High School music director William Farley has been named West Orange High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. The surprise announcement came on Dec. 9, as Farley was conducting class. Farley has taught at WOHS for 22 years, where he...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Targum

DODARO: Rutgers students need to check out Ramen Nagomi

Ramen Nagomi is a restaurant I have frequented since the beginning of my time at Rutgers, but I have never decided to write about it until now. One day, I decided I was craving ramen, and I took the short 10- to 15-minute walk to the restaurant, which is located on Bayard Street in New Brunswick. It was warm inside, and I was seated at a table almost immediately.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
spoonuniversity.com

A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ

Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
PRINCETON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ

Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay

Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Hires 21 New Firefighters

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Fire Chief Steven McGill gave the Oath of Office to 21 new firefighters joining the state’s largest municipal fire department, the JCFD. The new firefighters were surrounded by loved ones at the ceremony this morning inside City Hall Council Chambers. A livestream of the event can be viewed here.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
rew-online.com

Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023

JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ

