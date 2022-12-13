Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Thirty Professors Will Lose Their Jobs From NJ University Amid Cuts
New Jersey City University is laying off 30 tenured professors and 19 other faculty jobs as well as cutting 37 percent of its academic programs to help balance its budget, the university announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 min…
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Farley named Teacher of the Year at West Orange HS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Beloved West Orange High School music director William Farley has been named West Orange High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. The surprise announcement came on Dec. 9, as Farley was conducting class. Farley has taught at WOHS for 22 years, where he...
NJ parent worried about ‘over-sexualization’ of schools wins by 8 write-in votes
Newly-elected school board members poised to begin in January include a North Jersey parent who won a seat by just 8 write-in votes — weeks after criticizing a transgender elementary teacher. After launching a grassroots effort in November, Michael Coletta won a three-year spot on the Haledon Board of...
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
Daily Targum
DODARO: Rutgers students need to check out Ramen Nagomi
Ramen Nagomi is a restaurant I have frequented since the beginning of my time at Rutgers, but I have never decided to write about it until now. One day, I decided I was craving ramen, and I took the short 10- to 15-minute walk to the restaurant, which is located on Bayard Street in New Brunswick. It was warm inside, and I was seated at a table almost immediately.
N.J. school district retaliated against teacher for his union activities, lawsuit says
A tenured teacher in the Hackensack Public School District has filed a lawsuit against the board of education and administrators, alleging he was retaliated against for his union activities. Michael DeOrio, 49, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, says in court papers his work as president of the Hackensack Education...
spoonuniversity.com
A Guide to the Top 10 Restaurants in Princeton, NJ
Little do many know that nestled in the heart of New Jersey lies a foodie’s haven. Beside being a college town, Princeton offers one of the best gastronomic scenes I’ve ever experienced. From upscale bistros, to comfort breakfast spots, to dozens of bakeries, the town satisfies just about any craving you could desire at a range of price points.
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJ
Glassblowing, Pottery, Painting, Candle Making and More Arts & Craft Activities in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Glassblowing. Paint-your-own pottery. Clay creations. Candle making. Whatever your craft of choice, the Garden State has hundreds of unique destinations where you can brush up on a variety of artsy ideas.
Ridgewood Boxer On 12-Year Battle With Brain Cancer: 'The Fight'
A 31-year-old boxer from Ridgewood is in his sixth battle with brain cancer, and he's penned a memoir detailing it all. Anthony Daniels book called "The Fight" sheds light on his journey of broken dreams and having hope while fighting the 12-year battle. As a child, Daniels dreamed of becoming...
These Grocery Items Have Seen the Biggest Price Increases in NJ
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
Unique gifts that scream NJ at this cool store in Morristown
If you're looking for something really different as a last minute holiday gift and you have some hardcore Jersey girls or guys on your list, how about a gift that not only helps our home state but pays tribute at the same time?. There's a shop called Just Jersey in...
New Jersey Globe
Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay
Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Hires 21 New Firefighters
JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Public Safety Director James Shea, and Fire Chief Steven McGill gave the Oath of Office to 21 new firefighters joining the state’s largest municipal fire department, the JCFD. The new firefighters were surrounded by loved ones at the ceremony this morning inside City Hall Council Chambers. A livestream of the event can be viewed here.
rew-online.com
Morris Plains Luxury Rental Community, The American, to Open in Early 2023
JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
United's historic plane order means thousands of jobs coming to Newark
United Airlines announced Tuesday it’s making the largest widebody order ever placed by a US airline in commercial aviation history, which could have a substantial economic impact in the region.
