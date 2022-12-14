Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot
Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
AOL Corp
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Azealia Banks Tells Fans She’ll Cancel An Australian Show Because Fans Are Racist
Since this article was published Azealia Banks posted another story saying that she will come to Brisbane under precautions that “everything that can be considered a projectile must be checked in at coat check. No keys, no coins, no hair brushes, no vape pens, no lighters.’ She also took aim at Australian promoters for crafting “slave like contracts”. “After this run, this will be my very last time touring Australia…You can count this a farewell tour.”
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Dumpster Divers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Will Throw Away
"$700 worth of free wine. I asked the dumpster gods if I should quit drinking. This was their answer."
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
SheKnows
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’
Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch
Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
