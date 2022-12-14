ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

BREAKING: OL Transfer Willie Lampkin Commits to UNC

North Carolina has landed an impact offensive lineman out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Coastal Carolina's Willie Lampkin, a 6-0, 275-pound center, confirmed his Tar Heel commitment to Inside Carolina on Sunday. Lampkin, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8 after a third...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday night

After a long break that allowed Duke to practice continuously as a full team for the first time with this roster, the Blue Devils return to the court on Tuesday night for their first ACC road game of the year. Duke heads just down the road and will face off against the 8-4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Vegas has not put on a line on this game that puts two teams against each other that are relatively even on paper.
DURHAM, NC
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
FINAL: ECU 64 - Carolina 56

GREENVILLE - South Carolina will make its way to Greenville, S.C. on Saturday to take on ECU in the Greenville Winter Invitational. Tipoff in Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Gamecocks (5-5) are coming off an 84-70 loss to UAB...
GREENVILLE, SC
Availability report: Ohio State down two players against North Carolina

No. 23 Ohio State takes on North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic. This game will precede a matchup between No. 13 Kentucky and No. 16 UCLA. Four hours before tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Buckeyes released their availability report for the game against the Tar Heels. The Scarlet and Gray will be without senior guard Isaac Likekele and junior guard Eugene Brown III.
COLUMBUS, OH
High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players

Fourteen area players will be on the field for Saturday’s 1pm Shrine Bowl at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium. There are 12 players on the South Carolina team including Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter, Powdersville running back Thomas Williams, and Dorman offensive linemen Markee Anderson and D.J. Geth. Our area is represented on the North Carolina […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Greenville woman shares her story after a heart attack at 33

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holidays are a time of joy and family gathering, but it can also be a time when a scary medical event happens. According to the American Heart Association more heart attacks occur during the winter holidays than any other time of year. At the...
GREENVILLE, SC
