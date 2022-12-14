Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
BREAKING: OL Transfer Willie Lampkin Commits to UNC
North Carolina has landed an impact offensive lineman out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Coastal Carolina's Willie Lampkin, a 6-0, 275-pound center, confirmed his Tar Heel commitment to Inside Carolina on Sunday. Lampkin, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8 after a third...
Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes drop tough one to UNC in CBS Sports Classic
NEW YORK CITY -- Ohio State suffered a tough loss to North Carolina here in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. The Tar Heels rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit and outlasted the Buckeyes 89-84 in overtime. The Buckeyes appeared to have cinched it in regulation when Brice Sensabaugh hit...
How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest on Tuesday night
After a long break that allowed Duke to practice continuously as a full team for the first time with this roster, the Blue Devils return to the court on Tuesday night for their first ACC road game of the year. Duke heads just down the road and will face off against the 8-4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Vegas has not put on a line on this game that puts two teams against each other that are relatively even on paper.
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
Clemson transfer ends up at ACC rival
A former Clemson player announced his transfer destination via social media Saturday night and is headed to a rival school. Former Tiger wide receiver Dacari Collins announced that he has committed to (...)
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis credits 'great' Ohio State after Tar Heels' OT win in CBS Sports Classic
For one half of Saturday's CBS Sports Classic matchup against Ohio State, the Hubert Davis-led North Carolina Tar Heels looked more like the team that lost four straight games earlier this year. But then UNC that started the season at No. 1, the team that ended last year with scrap and mettle, showed up.
FINAL: ECU 64 - Carolina 56
GREENVILLE - South Carolina will make its way to Greenville, S.C. on Saturday to take on ECU in the Greenville Winter Invitational. Tipoff in Bon Secours Wellness Arena is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Gamecocks (5-5) are coming off an 84-70 loss to UAB...
Availability report: Ohio State down two players against North Carolina
No. 23 Ohio State takes on North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic. This game will precede a matchup between No. 13 Kentucky and No. 16 UCLA. Four hours before tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Buckeyes released their availability report for the game against the Tar Heels. The Scarlet and Gray will be without senior guard Isaac Likekele and junior guard Eugene Brown III.
Three-star Mady Traore will no longer enroll at N.C. State following Isaiah Miranda enrollment
Mady Traore, a three-star center, will no longer enroll at N.C. State this season and has reopened his commitment, he announced Thursday. The decommitment comes just three days after four-star center Isaiah Miranda announced he will enroll at N.C. State next semester. The 6-foot-11 Traore committed to the Wolfpack in...
TODAY AT NOON: Watch Jackson State, NC Central in Celebration Bowl only on Channel 2
A HBCU national champion will be crowned during the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday as the college football bowl season kicks into high gear. The game will feature champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic and Southwestern Athletic conferences. The Jackson State Tigers (12-0) will go head-to-head with the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2).
High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players
Fourteen area players will be on the field for Saturday’s 1pm Shrine Bowl at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium. There are 12 players on the South Carolina team including Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter, Powdersville running back Thomas Williams, and Dorman offensive linemen Markee Anderson and D.J. Geth. Our area is represented on the North Carolina […]
Lucky Anderson lottery player wins big holiday Powerball prize: Is it you?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your lottery tickets — a Powerball ticket sold in the Upstate for Wednesday’s drawing is worth big bucks that could come in handy this holiday season. The ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at the Food Mart store at 103 Electric City Blvd., in...
Son wins $200,000 while meeting dad at Upstate store
An Upstate son won $200,000 on a lottery ticket after spotting his dad's car at a convenience store and deciding to stop.
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
S.C. man stops at store after seeing dad’s car, ends up winning $200,000
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man won big after he stopped by a convenience store to say hello to his father. After seeing his father’s car at the MD Food Mart on Concord Road, the man decided to stop by and ended up buying a winning lottery ticket.
1 ‘seriously’ hurt following incident on I-85 N in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17. Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
Greenville woman shares her story after a heart attack at 33
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holidays are a time of joy and family gathering, but it can also be a time when a scary medical event happens. According to the American Heart Association more heart attacks occur during the winter holidays than any other time of year. At the...
Mobile home catches fire in Spartanburg Co.
A mobile home caught fire Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
