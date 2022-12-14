Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Yankees Mock Trade: Landing Twins star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees are taking their sweet time finding a solution for the vacant left field spot, and while Andrew Benintendi remains the top option on the market, he may want to avoid the bright lights of The Big Apple. After seeing the massive deals Brandon Nimmo and Aaron...
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
It appears to be a two-team race for free-agent SS Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services could be widdling down to two specific organizations. Over the last two weeks, the MLB hot stove wheeling and dealing have been overdrive. Several players have earned record deals, including New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, new New York Mets ace Justin Verlander, and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa who earned a massive 13-year deal from the San Francisco Giants.
Does the addition of Carlos Rodón make the Yankees' rotation the best in baseball?
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post , the New York Yankees have landed free-agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, signing him to a six-year, $162 million contract with a full-no trade clause. But does the addition of Rodón make the Yankees' rotation the best in baseball? According...
Dodgers Fan Likes A Potential Free Agent Match
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a relatively quiet offseason up to this point, with their most notable move being the signing of pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $13 million contract. Several key players from the Dodgers 2022 team are free agents, including Justin Turner. The team has already...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
The Yankees May Reunite With An Old Friend This Offseason
The New York Yankees appear to be engaged in talks with free agent left-hander Carlos Rodon, the top starting pitcher on the market. But the market for starting pitchers is quite competitive, and Rodon has plenty of other suitors. However, the Yankees do appear to have a backup plan in...
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
The Boston Red Sox already have greatly improved their bullpen this offseason, but there are always moves to be made. Boston's bullpen finished with the fifth-worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball in 2022 at 4.59 but that likely will not be the case in 2023. The Red Sox already have made a few strong moves in signing Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen so the bullpen should be significantly improved next season.
MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update
Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
Mets reportedly interested in two All-Star sluggers in free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen and the front office aren’t close to finished with making a few more pricey additions to their bloated payroll. This offseason was expected to be a very busy one...
The Yankees stole Carlos Rodon in free agency on his new contract
Since free agency started for the New York Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have committed $573.5 million in future salaries. Aaron Judge is taking up $360 million, Carlos Rodon is on a fresh $162 million deal, Anthony Rizzo landed a $40 million extension, and reliever Tommy Kahnle is at $11.5 million.
Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent
While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
Mets potentially looking to move starting pitcher after free agency spending spree
With three recent big additions to the New York Mets‘ starting rotation, speculation has arisen that Carlos Carrasco could be on the move. When reviewing the state of the Mets rotation, they are locked in with their top four starters in Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana. At the moment, Carrasco is the fifth starting pitcher.
Angels Rumors: Halos Continue to Show Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher
Starting pitcher remains a potential position the Angels will look to fill this offseason. As of now, they have five reliable starters, but they are still scouring the market for a potential sixth man in the rotation. One guy who has been linked to the Angels all offseason is former...
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
MLB insider addresses Max Fried trade rumors
A prominent MLB reporter on Tuesday addressed a trade rumor involving Max Fried. During an appearance on MLB Network, MLB Pipeline reporter Jim Callis threw out the possibility that the Atlanta Braves could trade Fried this offseason. “The rumor I’m hearing — I don’t know if it’s going to be...
Dodgers Analyst Comments On A Shocking MLB Roster Move
The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball universe on Thursday after a controversial roster decision. They designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment after he hit .154 in 41 plate appearances in 2022 with the Red Sox. As fans probably remember, Downs was the headliner of the Mookie Betts trade to...
