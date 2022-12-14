ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
BREAKING: OL Transfer Willie Lampkin Commits to UNC

North Carolina has landed an impact offensive lineman out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Coastal Carolina's Willie Lampkin, a 6-0, 275-pound center, confirmed his Tar Heel commitment to Inside Carolina on Sunday. Lampkin, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8 after a third...
Availability report: Ohio State down two players against North Carolina

No. 23 Ohio State takes on North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic. This game will precede a matchup between No. 13 Kentucky and No. 16 UCLA. Four hours before tip off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Buckeyes released their availability report for the game against the Tar Heels. The Scarlet and Gray will be without senior guard Isaac Likekele and junior guard Eugene Brown III.
