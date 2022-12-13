Read full article on original website
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
wvtm13.com
Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
Obituary: Brian Neal Smith
Brian Neal Smith, age 49, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. He was born in Cullman Alabama on Nov. 11, 1973, to Neal and Patricia Smith. He is preceded in death by his father. Services are Monday Dec. 19, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Survivors are daughter: Tala Smith, mother: Patricia Smith, step-mother: Gloria (Mossy) Smith, brother: Dakota (Chelsi) Smith, sister: Somer Smith, step-sisters: Bridgett Gann, Brittany (Justin) Prince, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Obituary: Larry Duell Allred
Funeral service for Larry Duell Allred of Bremen will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Johnson’s Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. Mr. Allred was born on Feb. 22, 1955, in Cullman, Alabama to the late Onis Duell and Marceline (Self) Allred. He died at the age of 67 on Dec. 9, 2022, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Allred; daughter, Chrystie (James) Pearl; grandchildren, Jayden Allred, Madison Thompson and Lelia Pearl; special adopted grandson, Jason Dickerson; step grandchildren, Abbi Pearl, Makayla Pearl and Maddie Pearl; step great grandchildren, A’Niyah Turner and John Carter Williams; sister, Diann (Carl) Payne; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allred was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Allred. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip McSwain, Gene Cordes, Jeremy Allred, Kevin Allred, Jayden Allred and Jason Dickerson.
theredstonerocket.com
FBI describes growing its Redstone footprint
An FBI official gave a rundown at Thursday’s Redstone Update on the agency’s evolution at Redstone Arsenal, from a single facility in the early ‘70s to building out two distinct campuses. “It is amazing to see how much we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time,”...
‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree
Christmas came early for some Fultondale Elementary School students, courtesy of Santa’s elves who just happened to be wearing police uniforms. The Fultondale Police Department joined up with Target, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple businesses to help provide a Christmas shopping spree for 27 students. The...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Former Goodyear property sold
The former Goodyear plant, as seen from the road. (Messenger file photo) An affiliate of Phoenix Investors recently announced the acquisition of the approximately three-million-square-foot property of the former Goodyear plant in East Gadsden. “This acquisition is a game-changer for Gadsden,” said City of Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “With this...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
$6 billion in aid to Ukraine flows through Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal
The Army Materiel Command prides itself on supplying anything and everything the warfighter needs in the field, a staggering mission for the largest command headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. And still the mission has a longer reach. Renee Mosher, director of operations and readiness at AMC, said the command...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
2nd annual Winter Market this weekend
VINEMONT, Ala. – Warrior Way Market is hosting the second annual Winter Market this Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cullman County Child Development Center. Over 70 participating vendors will provide countless holiday gifts available for purchase. The market is a fundraiser for the Warrior Way Scholarship, which will be awarded to a Cullman County Schools senior. It is also a fundraising effort for Curt’s Closet. For each item donated to Curt’s Closet at the market, the shopper will receive one free raffle ticket to win one of the many gift baskets available or the big ticket prize...
wvtm13.com
Cullman County man helps others with health concerns through medical cannabis
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Central Alabama business owners are looking to get their start in medical cannabis. The extensive application process is already underway, and for one man, his business is personal. Wagon Trail Med Serv co-owner Joey Robertson is excited to hopefully open his business, but above all...
3 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 29, 2022 – Dec. 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
wtvy.com
6-year-old girl from Moody gets special snow day before January transplant
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many of us saw rain all day, a little girl in Moody got snow! The surprise experience was complete with a visit from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. The big surprise was all to uplift 6-year-old Sophie Cromer. Her home looked like a winter wonderland on Sunday.
City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that will be occurring from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Thursday, Dec. 1 Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Friday, Dec. 2 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation),...
ABC 33/40 News
Fire department provides update on environmental landfill fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moody Fire Department released an update Monday on an environmental landfill fire that has been burning for several days. The fire department said no changes in fire activity have been noted and all burning is still contained within the fire break. The department added that smoke continues to discharge from both the heavy fuels on top of the ground and from holes and cracks from the underground portion of the fire. The smoke is said to seem to be a little heavier than in previous days on the north end of the incident.
