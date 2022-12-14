Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
vineyardgazette.com
Kelley House to Become Faraway MV
A historic Edgartown hotel is getting a makeover and a name change, as the Boston-based real estate investment firm Blue Flag Partners revealed their plans for the redesign and re-imagining of the Kelley House Hotel as Faraway MV last week. Blue Flag acquired the Kelley House and surrounding properties in...
capecod.com
MassDEP Extends Title 5 Amendments Comment Period
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has extended its comment period for proposed amendments to Title 5 regulations. The amendments would require those living nearby watersheds to upgrade their septic systems to Innovative/Alternative systems that better filter nitrogen and other pollutants, unless their local town applies for a Watershed Permit.
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Boston Globe
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
Lodging
JLL Capital Markets Closes Sale of Cape Codder Resort & Spa
BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced it has closed the sale of and secured acquisition financing for Cape Codder Resort & Spa, a 266-key hotel in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. JLL represented the seller, Catania Hospitality Group, in the sale to Linchris Hotel Corporation. In addition, JLL represented Linchris and...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland
Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
capeandislands.org
Shark student discovers 12-footer near Brewster home
10-year-old Maisie of Brewster encountered a 12-foot thresher shark near her home. BREWSTER—When 10-year-old Maisie Callahan came face-to-face with a dead shark on the beach earlier this month, she ran home. She needed her tape measure. It was a big shark. At 12 feet long, the thresher was the...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
capecod.com
Crash ties up traffic at busy Yarmouth intersection
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash caused traffic delays at a busy Yarmouth intersection. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday on Buck Island Road at Town Brook Road. Yarmouth Fire Station #3 is on that corner so rescuers were on scene almost immediately. A Ford Super Duty pickup and a Toyota Rav4 appeared to have collided head-on. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
SouthCoast Homes Were Always Lit By Ceramic Christmas Trees
In 1968, my mother, like many other women her age, fell head over heels for the homemade ceramics craze. I was 10 years old, and my brother was 12. Ceramics became a family activity. My parents purchased a ceramic kiln. It stood in the basement of our two-family home on...
25 Investigates: Whitman Select Board Chair “denied” charges for alleged “road rage” incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — Whitman Select Board Chair Randy Lamattina will not face charges for a confrontation he had with another motorist in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police were seeking to charge LaMattina with impersonating a police officer, larceny, destruction of property and disorderly conduct in connection with a confrontation he had with a motorist who rear-ended his wife’s car on Route 18.
capecod.com
Updated: Driver cited after head-on crash injures three, closes Route 130 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A head-on crash injured three people and closed a section of Route 130 in Sandwich. The crash between a GMC Sierra pickup with a large trailer and a Toyota Prius happened sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday by Spruce View Lane closing Route 130 between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Snake Pond Road. Three people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Comments / 0