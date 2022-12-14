ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland

Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels

There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
Expanded food center opens to Cape Cod veterans

The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Food Distribution Center opens it new location at 223 Stevens St., Hyannis. "We're increasing our capacity and our outreach, and that's leading to more clients and more need," says executive director Jim Seymour. HYANNIS—As the Cape's veterans outreach center enters its 40th year of...
Massachusetts Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Smaller water body skim ice is a harbinger of hardwater high times ahead, but not just yet! Not every year does mid-December offer up open water options and they are just begging to be taken advantage of!. Massachusetts Fishing Report. For as long as I can remember talking about things...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?

Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England

It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?

As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
