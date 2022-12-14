Read full article on original website
Related
Epic New England Holiday Display With 235 Inflatables, 50,000 Lights to End After 30 Years
Just as one beloved New England Christmas display returns in New Hampshire…another in Massachusetts is saying goodbye. After 30 years, The Leicester Christmas Display – which has grown to boast 235 inflatable Christmas decorations and 50,000 lights, is coming to a close. Located outside a house in one...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
What To Do on Cape Cod in Winter: Chatham Bars Inn Offers a Winter Wonderland
Cape Cod – not just a summer destination! This month, Chatham Bars Inn, the beloved Cape Cod escape since 1914, launches exciting winter programming that will help travelers reset, learn new skills and relish in the best that Cape Cod has to offer. From calligraphy and astronomy classes to an art series and mixology classes all led by leaders in their fields, guests will leave their winter vacation at Chatham Bars Inn enriched and armed with new skills.
Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels
There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
Boston Globe
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
Here are the best restaurants on the Cape and the Islands, according to OpenTable
Besides the beaches and bar life, Cape Cod and the Islands offer a robust variety of great restaurant options, customers stated in OpenTable’s “Top 10 Diners’ Choice Winners in Cape Cod and the Islands” report. The list features restaurants with menus ranging from seafood and sushi...
capeandislands.org
Expanded food center opens to Cape Cod veterans
The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Food Distribution Center opens it new location at 223 Stevens St., Hyannis. "We're increasing our capacity and our outreach, and that's leading to more clients and more need," says executive director Jim Seymour. HYANNIS—As the Cape's veterans outreach center enters its 40th year of...
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
Smaller water body skim ice is a harbinger of hardwater high times ahead, but not just yet! Not every year does mid-December offer up open water options and they are just begging to be taken advantage of!. Massachusetts Fishing Report. For as long as I can remember talking about things...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
iheart.com
Five Out Of Six New England States Agree On Most Popular Christmas Movie
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — While each state has its own favorite Christmas movie, five of six New England states seem to be on the same page. A new report by Scholaroo shows which holiday movies are the most popular in each state. "Home Alone" is listed as Massachusetts' holiday...
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
Bed Bath & Beyond Plans to Close 150 Stores, Including Some in New England
It kind of feels like the mail wouldn't be the mail if every couple of months you didn't receive an oversized coupon for 20% off at your closest Bed Bath & Beyond store. The longtime chain has been a favorite for years for bedding, cookware, bathroom items, and fixtures. The brick-and-mortar business still has its challenges, as Amazon, Walmart, and other online retailers offer free or discount shipping direct to consumers doorsteps.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Comments / 1