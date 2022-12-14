What else do LeBron James, Anthony Davis need to prove before Rob Pelinka gets them some help?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers have too many undersized guards, but one of them is a keeper
The Lakers clearly have a roster construction and balance issue. It’s a problem that’s been staring them in the face since the start of last season, and a problem that was on full display vs the Celtics, with head coach Darvin Ham limiting his rotation to only six players for the final 16 minutes of the game and overtime, part of why the team was dead tired.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook, Thomas Bryant shine to lead Lakers past Nuggets after AD injury
After a heartbreaking loss against Boston, the Lakers bounced back by beating the Nuggets, 126-108, on Friday night. After Anthony Davis left the game with a right foot injury, his partner in crime LeBron James stepped up to lead the team with 23 points and 6 rebounds. James also had...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
silverscreenandroll.com
Five trades the Lakers can make now that Dec. 15 is here
If the Lakers are going to become the team (they say) they expect to be this season; if they’re to compete at the level their leadership says is the goal of every Lakers season; if they’re to maximize the opportunity a roster that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it, a trade is in order.
Morant dials up courtside fans after ejection versus Thunder
Ja Morant's interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Oklahoma City Thunder
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers are reportedly unlikely to make trade for ‘at least two to four weeks’
The Lakers started the season by leaking that they were not planning to make a trade until they had 20 games to judge this team. 20 games soon became Dec. 15, the date the trade market expands because deals signed last summer are eligible to be dealt. Now, there was...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: L.A. might have just found a winning formula
Following a dispiriting loss to the rival Boston Celtics last Tuesday, the Lakers bounced back on Friday against the Denver Nuggets with their most complete victory of the season. Despite losing Anthony Davis to a foot injury in the first half, L.A. got contributions from across the board, and might have just found a formula that could propel them to more wins like that one moving forward.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘increasingly unlikely’ to trade Russell Westbrook after turnaround as sixth man
It’s been a wild ride for Russell Westbrook through his two seasons in Los Angeles. Alternating between homecoming hero to villain to homecoming hero (kind of) once again, Westbrook has hardly had smooth sailing with the Lakers. His latest upswing could hardly have come at a better time. With...
silverscreenandroll.com
Kyle Kuzma details Lakers trade call: ‘‘this is never a ‘goodbye,’ it’s always a ‘see you later’’
If you thought you’d been transported back in time to 2020 this week, you could be forgiven based solely on how much Kuz has been in the news. There was the rumor that the Lakers have “inquired” with the Washington Wizards about a potential trade for him, the news that he is planning to opt out of his contract this summer, and plenty of other Kyle Kuzma related headlines.
Comments / 0