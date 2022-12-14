ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What else do LeBron James, Anthony Davis need to prove before Rob Pelinka gets them some help?

By SB Nation NBA Staff
silverscreenandroll.com
 3 days ago
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers have too many undersized guards, but one of them is a keeper

The Lakers clearly have a roster construction and balance issue. It’s a problem that’s been staring them in the face since the start of last season, and a problem that was on full display vs the Celtics, with head coach Darvin Ham limiting his rotation to only six players for the final 16 minutes of the game and overtime, part of why the team was dead tired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Five trades the Lakers can make now that Dec. 15 is here

If the Lakers are going to become the team (they say) they expect to be this season; if they’re to compete at the level their leadership says is the goal of every Lakers season; if they’re to maximize the opportunity a roster that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it, a trade is in order.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: L.A. might have just found a winning formula

Following a dispiriting loss to the rival Boston Celtics last Tuesday, the Lakers bounced back on Friday against the Denver Nuggets with their most complete victory of the season. Despite losing Anthony Davis to a foot injury in the first half, L.A. got contributions from across the board, and might have just found a formula that could propel them to more wins like that one moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Kyle Kuzma details Lakers trade call: ‘‘this is never a ‘goodbye,’ it’s always a ‘see you later’’

If you thought you’d been transported back in time to 2020 this week, you could be forgiven based solely on how much Kuz has been in the news. There was the rumor that the Lakers have “inquired” with the Washington Wizards about a potential trade for him, the news that he is planning to opt out of his contract this summer, and plenty of other Kyle Kuzma related headlines.
LOS ANGELES, CA

