Wow, this AI-generated reimagining of The Shining is wild
AI image generators have been the most radical and controversial tech development in the creative sectors for some time. Some creatives thing they're alchemy, others fear they might spell the end of creative work as we know it. But either way, there's there's no denying that there's something fascinating about their ability to quickly answer those 'What if...?' questions.
The new Fortnite PS5 graphics are out of this world
Fortnite Battle Royale already boasted some pretty clean graphics on PS5, but it's just got a major upgrade. Epic Games has added new enhancements unleashed through Unreal Engine 5.1 in the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X and S and PC. Geometry and lighting...
Wow, the ArtStation homepage is getting seriously trolled right now
It's one of the most well-known portfolio websites for digital artists, but head to ArtStation right now and you're in for a surprising sight. Pretty much the entire homepage has been transformed by protesting artists. The bone of contention? You guessed it – AI art. Artists have been angry...
Glass Onion movie posters cause creative havoc
The sequel to Knives Out, called Glass Onion, gets a series of colourful eye-catching posters but their font-based design is a challenge corners of the internet are happy to abuse. The 10 posters each feature a large glass letter and spell out the film's name, Glass Onion. Naturally some on...
Cricut Maker 3 vs Silhouette Cameo 4: which is the best craft machine for you?
Cricut Maker 3 vs Silhouette Cameo 4 is a battle between two of the best cutting machines available to crafters. Both are fast, precise and versatile cutting machines that can handle a wide range of materials. They come with each brand's bespoke software and have enthusiastic communities of users. Both...
This AI enhanced snowball fight footage is the best thing you'll see all day
AI has become one of the most talked about (not to mention controversial) topics of conversations in the art world in 2022. But one of the more fun and innocuous trends to emerge is the colourisation and cleaning up of old video footage, making it much more immersive. And this might be the most delightful example yet.
Nightmarish cereal boxes show the limits of AI image generators
Text-to-image AI art generators have been the most radical and controversial development in art and design this year. The technology has exploded at a pace that's hard to keep up with, allowing users to create incredibly realistic images from just a simple text prompt. Sometimes. Despite the vertiginous technological advances,...
Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)
As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta. 'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and...
Forget the Apple Watch, this '80s Coca-Cola timepiece is all I want for Christmas
Watches have come a long way over the years. No longer restricted to such mundane functions as telling the time, which, after all, we can now do by looking at our phones, devices like Apple Watch can monitor our health, devise exercise routines, control other devices, open doors and fire lasers that cut through metal.
So you're telling me this isn't the next GTA game?
Grand Theft Auto starring Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger and Danny Glover? Are we dreaming? But hold on, it's NOT Grand Theft Auto, it's a 90s-themed crime game that looks and feels like it but has the most bizarre cast ever. And gamers are going wild for it. In a piece...
Why Lensa's viral AI Magic Avatar tool is infuriating artists
It's been quite the year for AI art, with tools like DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion grabbing headlines thanks to their scarily impressive text-to-image capabilities. But while often impressive, AI art is also a little murky when it comes to ethics – and the latest viral app is proving the most controversial yet.
Huion Inspiroy Dial 2: a professional quality drawing tablet for less
The Inspiroy Dial 2 is the latest mid-level tablet from Huion. This is a small-ish drawing tablet but actually manages an excellent 10.5 x 6.56 inch workspace. The smooth coating ensures it feels good to draw on while the new battery-free pen offers a natural sensation. Those dual dials are superb, and enable you to customise and access tools at your finger tips, zooming in and out of art or dialling back opacity feels natural. This is a great drawing tablet and offers good value for money, but the package is let down by the lack of a USB-C adapter and no app form ChromeOS.
World's oldest logo infographic baffles the internet
A good logo design can be almost timeless, creating a memorable, recognisable brand identity that withstands changes in trends. And looking over the logos of some. of the oldest brands around can show just how much that is true. Reddit users are pouring over an infographic that claims to show...
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion
If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet Medium bundle deals in December 2022
The best Xencelabs Pen Tablet medium bundle deals are pretty easy to find. Well, as long as you use this bespoke page that pulls in all the current live deals on offer. The Xencelabs Pen Tablet was released in early 2021, created by ex-Wacom employees, and it comes with two styluses and a Quick Key device, giving you more buttons and a dial. This means you've got up to 40 programable shortcuts at your fingertips. But what should all this cost?
Could these be the hottest design trends of 2023?
With less than a month left to go until New Year, we were just thinking, isn't it about time we started to see people's predictions for the design trends of 2023? Well sure enough, the trends prediction season has begun. So will 2023 design trends be the same as 2022......
Whoa! Disney's AI aging and de-aging tool is mind-blowingly realistic
Making actors look older or younger has been a eternal challenge for movie studios. It used to be achieved through fairly cumbersome and not always convincing prosthetics and makeup effects. That was then largely replaced by time-consuming digital VFX techniques, but it looks like Disney's come up with a game changer.
Behold, the dreadful new Twitter Blue logo
Unless you've been living under a rock (and after the last few years, I wouldn't blame you), you're probably aware of the controversy surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter takeover – and verification chaos that ensued. The platform was forced to pause its new anyone-can-buy-a-blue-badge-for-$8 policy a few weeks ago – but it's back, with an appropriately chaotic new logo.
Elden Ring review: the open world soulsborne impresses
Elden Ring needed to be fresh and bold, and it succeeds, putting you in charge of your own adventure. However the open world has some uneven terrain. But the classic soulsborne game design fits neatly into an open world, and the iconic art direction of the FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki's team is more dramatic than ever before. Epic.
