The Inspiroy Dial 2 is the latest mid-level tablet from Huion. This is a small-ish drawing tablet but actually manages an excellent 10.5 x 6.56 inch workspace. The smooth coating ensures it feels good to draw on while the new battery-free pen offers a natural sensation. Those dual dials are superb, and enable you to customise and access tools at your finger tips, zooming in and out of art or dialling back opacity feels natural. This is a great drawing tablet and offers good value for money, but the package is let down by the lack of a USB-C adapter and no app form ChromeOS.

3 DAYS AGO