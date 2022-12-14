Read full article on original website
Hurry! Nintendo Switch bundle drops to $299 in last-minute Christmas deal
If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, these Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED deals are for you. Our pick of the two is the Nintendo Switch bundle deal that comes with the console and Mario Kart 8 deluxe game (plus 3 months online membership). Right now you can get that over at Best Buy for a price of $299 (opens in new tab). Seeing the console alone retails for that price, this is a great deal. And the best part? It'll ship in time for Christmas! (For context, the exact same deal is $362 over at Walmart).
The new Fortnite PS5 graphics are out of this world
Fortnite Battle Royale already boasted some pretty clean graphics on PS5, but it's just got a major upgrade. Epic Games has added new enhancements unleashed through Unreal Engine 5.1 in the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X and S and PC. Geometry and lighting...
New Lego branding spotted in the wild
Lego seems to be timeless. It's been a favourite toy for generations of kids, and for adults too. But behind its eternal presence there's continual innovation going on, with new ranges, and most recently tie-ins with major film franchises, such as Start Wars and Harry Potter. Fans were excited last...
Cricut Maker 3 vs Silhouette Cameo 4: which is the best craft machine for you?
Cricut Maker 3 vs Silhouette Cameo 4 is a battle between two of the best cutting machines available to crafters. Both are fast, precise and versatile cutting machines that can handle a wide range of materials. They come with each brand's bespoke software and have enthusiastic communities of users. Both...
The very best iPhone 13 Pro cases in December 2022
When the iPhone 13 Pro came out, we thought it was the best iPhone to date, especially thanks to an amazing camera (which has stood the test of time). If you agreed and bought yourself one, you'll probably be hoping to keep it in pristine condition, and that's why we've put together this guide to the best iPhone 13 Pro cases.
Wow, this AI-generated reimagining of The Shining is wild
AI image generators have been the most radical and controversial tech development in the creative sectors for some time. Some creatives thing they're alchemy, others fear they might spell the end of creative work as we know it. But either way, there's there's no denying that there's something fascinating about their ability to quickly answer those 'What if...?' questions.
Samsung's trolling of Apple is kind of cringeworthy
There was a time when brands thought carefully before criticising rivals in ad campaigns. Knocking copy was seen as poor sportsmanship and there was always the risk that highlights a rival's weaknesses rather than your own strengths could backfire. That seems to have change of late, and it seems Samsung...
Pantone's Colour of the Year is here (and so are the weird products)
As someone wise once said, three things are certain in life: death, taxes and the Pantone Colour of the Year. Once again, the colour authority has chosen a new hue to represent the year ahead – and this time it's Magenta. 'Viva Magenta' (PANTONE 18-1750) is a "powerful and...
Sadly, we might not get a USB-C iPhone until the iPhone 17
There was much excitement in October when the European Council approved legislation that will require many consumer electronic devices to feature a USB-C charging port. The new rule, which is designed to reduce waste, covers phones so would seem to mean that Apple will have to give us what almost everyone already wants – an iPhone with USB-C instead of the company's own Lightning cable.
Apple Pencil 2 drops to lowest price ever in time for Christmas
If you're wanting the best available stylus for your iPad, then look no further than the Apple Pencil 2. However the 2nd generation of the popular Apple Pencil can be incredibly pricey, so consider us shocked to see it on sale at Amazon for a record low price of $89.99. (opens in new tab)
Freeform might be Apple's best new iPad app in years
During WWDC this June, Apple briefly revealed a brand new app called Freeform, designed to act as a digital whiteboard for, to use the most silicon valley of phrases, the 'ideation' process. Now, six months later, it's finally here – and it might be Apple's best new software in years, especially on iPad.
Brand new iPad Air (2022) now less than $500 for pre-Xmas deal
If you didn't manage to get that perfect deal over Black Friday, and you're still looking for that Christmas deal to put a smile on someone's face, we've got just the thing for you. Right now you can get the 2022 iPad Air down from $599 to $499 over at Amazon, saving you $100 (opens in new tab).
I'm loving these extreme makeovers of the Simpsons house
The Simpsons' house may be one of the most recognisable homes on TV. The famous animated family that never gets any older has been living in Springfield for an incredible three decades. Perhaps most incredibly, despite changing the house's colour very slightly, the family doesn't seem to have made any major structural modifications in that time.
Apple Christmas sale: The best holiday deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch and more
Finding great deals in the Apple Christmas sale is a brilliant way to save money on gifts for loved ones (or yourself) this holiday season. With just 11 days to go until the big day, time is running out to get that perfect present. But the good news is there's some amazing offers to be had, all of which can still be delivered in time for Christmas.
Massive $400 off the Surface Pro 8 in unmissable deal
The Surface Pro 8 made a big impression when it was released, offering big improvements on Microsoft's previous device, and with the Surface Pro 9 now out, we're seeing some decent deals. The best of which is this discount, bringing the 128GB SSD model of the Surface Pro 8 down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
Apple fans are arguing about the best and worst products of 2022
Now that December is here, we can be pretty sure we've seen every new Apple product of 2022. Short of the company deciding to go all Father Christmas on us, it's unlikely we're unlikely to get anything else this year – which means fans are now casting a critical eye over the last 12 months.
The Apple Car will cost 'no more' than $100,000
Apple's rumoured electric car keeps is getting closer to being a reality, but don't expect to pick one up at the Apple Store any time soon, and maybe get your Apple Pay in good shape first, because it'll cost a lot and may not have all the tech you expect.
Is this really the greatest product design of all time?
There are some gems of product design that just tick all the boxes. The look sharp and iconic, they do what they were designed to do, and do it well, and they make life easier. And sometimes those qualities are found in the most mundane of objects. Like an ice cream scoop.
Stunning AI art brings old car designs back to life
From Tesla's Cybertruck to the elusive yet much-rumoured Apple car, there are plenty of weird and wonderful new car designs expected to hit the road over the next few years. But for every contemporary vehicle design, there's an old one that's been condemned to the garage in the sky. But...
World's oldest logo infographic baffles the internet
A good logo design can be almost timeless, creating a memorable, recognisable brand identity that withstands changes in trends. And looking over the logos of some. of the oldest brands around can show just how much that is true. Reddit users are pouring over an infographic that claims to show...
