If you're looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, these Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED deals are for you. Our pick of the two is the Nintendo Switch bundle deal that comes with the console and Mario Kart 8 deluxe game (plus 3 months online membership). Right now you can get that over at Best Buy for a price of $299 (opens in new tab). Seeing the console alone retails for that price, this is a great deal. And the best part? It'll ship in time for Christmas! (For context, the exact same deal is $362 over at Walmart).

3 DAYS AGO