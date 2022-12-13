Read full article on original website
steamboatsprings.net
Restaurants Don’t Have to Eighty-Six Plastic Bags
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-December 15, 2022-As part of the ongoing implementation and understanding of the new state and local carryout bag ban and fee law, a new interpretation of the regulation excludes restaurants from the act. “There has been much debate and interpretation at the state level,” commented Assistant City Attorney...
steamboatsprings.net
October 2022 Final Sales Tax Report
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-December 15, 2022-The city has published the final October 2022 sales, use, and accommodation tax report. The October 2022 sales taxes for the City of Steamboat Springs are 14.56% higher compared to the October 2021 collections or an increase of $331,008. Year-to-date sales tax collection is 19.54% more...
