Read full article on original website
Related
steamboatsprings.net
October 2022 Final Sales Tax Report
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-December 15, 2022-The city has published the final October 2022 sales, use, and accommodation tax report. The October 2022 sales taxes for the City of Steamboat Springs are 14.56% higher compared to the October 2021 collections or an increase of $331,008. Year-to-date sales tax collection is 19.54% more...
steamboatsprings.net
Restaurants Don’t Have to Eighty-Six Plastic Bags
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-December 15, 2022-As part of the ongoing implementation and understanding of the new state and local carryout bag ban and fee law, a new interpretation of the regulation excludes restaurants from the act. “There has been much debate and interpretation at the state level,” commented Assistant City Attorney...
Comments / 0