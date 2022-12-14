It was the exactly the kind of response Tyler Jones was hoping for from his Indians after they lost to juggarnaut Hillcrest last Thursday. Preston bounced back from its setback to the defending 4A state champions by putting together three well-rounded performances on back-to-back-to-back days. Preston used a 7-1 run late in the first quarter to take the lead for good en route to a 71-58 victory over Bear River in Saturday afternoon's championship game of the Preston Indian Classic.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO