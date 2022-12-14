Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Preston beats Bear River, wins own tournament
It was the exactly the kind of response Tyler Jones was hoping for from his Indians after they lost to juggarnaut Hillcrest last Thursday. Preston bounced back from its setback to the defending 4A state champions by putting together three well-rounded performances on back-to-back-to-back days. Preston used a 7-1 run late in the first quarter to take the lead for good en route to a 71-58 victory over Bear River in Saturday afternoon's championship game of the Preston Indian Classic.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Bobcats best Bees, improve to 7-0
SMITHFIELD — Not having the services of standout post player Melanie Hiatt was a potential stumbling block for the Bobcats, but they were undaunted. Sky View scored on its first three possessions of the game to take a lead it would never relinquish and sparkled defensively en route to a 50-36 victory over 5A Box Elder in a non-region girls basketball game Thursday evening at Bobcat Gym.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Stangs dominate visiting Scots; Logan girls secure 1st win of season
HYRUM — In a season where the margins have been razor thin for Mountain Crest, Friday night’s game was anything but. After each of the Mustang’s first three wins were decided by two points, including a 59-57 victory over 5A Wasatch in Heber on Thursday night, the final home game before Christmas bucked the trend.
