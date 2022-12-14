Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Palmer, Karen (Peterson)
Palmer Karen Peterson Palmer 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Services will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Givens, Angela Leatham
Angela Leatham Givens, 52, of Logan, passed away on December 12, 2022, in a car accident. She was born in Logan, Utah to Arthur Leatham and Lynda Poppleton. Angie started walking and talking before she was a year old and never stopped! She went to Logan schools. Graduated from Pinson High School in Pinson, Alabama. She worked in several places over the years in Logan, Utah. She was currently employed at Cytiva. Angie has four children she absolutely adored and would do anything for. Dakota her oldest, Madison and McKenzie her twins, and Pagan her youngest. She married Jeremy Givens on June 18, 2005. She had a smile for everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Angie is survived by her parents Arthur (Janice M) Leatham, Lynda (Doniel) Larsen, her husband Jeremy Givens, her son Dakota Bickmore, her three daughters Madison, McKenzie, and Pagan Givens. her brothers Kenneth (Nena) Leatham and Jason Cohran. sisters Jamie (Bryan) Owens, Leigh (Dana) Leatham, and April (Ben) Olas. In-laws Burnell and Darlene Hall, brother in-laws Zac (Heather) Givens, Brady (Bec) Hall, sister in-laws Katie (Sam) Hatch, Sheila (Sheyi) Adeyemi, and Ginny (Ethan) Nielsen. aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center with a viewing before from 10 am - 12 pm. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to . www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Sorensen, Orval
Sorensen Orval Sorensen 93 Logan, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Cramer, David
Cramer David Cramer 80 Logan, Utah passed away December 15, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Beckstead, Julie (Hawkes)
Beckstead Julie Hawkes Beckstead 79 Preston, Idaho passed away December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Sorge, Martin
Sorge Martin Sorge 88 Smithfield, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Robin Clark Landfair
Robin Clark Landfair 2/28/1953 - 12/14/2022 Robin Clark Landfair passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022. She was born on the 28 of February 1953 in Montpelier, Idaho to Emma Jean Dalton and M. Floyd Clark. She married Gary DeWayne Tyler and raised four children, sons Kenneth and Gavin and daughters, Abby and Marti. In 2007 she married "Bill" Harry William Landfair. She lived most of her life in Georgetown, Idaho where she had many friends. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from BYU. Most of her career was with the US Forest Service. She loved the outdoors and could often be found on a walk with her beloved dogs, on an ATV in the mountains, in a kayak on the Bear River, or feeding the wild birds. Everywhere she went she made a friend. Her caring support will be missed by many.
Herald-Journal
Andreasen, Patricia Smith (Mendenhall)
Smith Andreasen Patricia Mendenhall Smith Andreasen 93 Logan Utah passed away December 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
kjzz.com
17-year-old dies after rollover crash into river in northern Utah
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV — A teenager has died after a rollover crash into a river in Box Elder County. Officials said they responded to an upside down car in Bear River at 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. They said the driver was...
kmyu.tv
Crash hours earlier damaged same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there was another crash hours earlier at the same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89 in Davis County. The driver suffered serious injuries to her lower body after the incident on Wednesday. Good Samaritan’s stopped and, along with first responders, took an hour to remove her from the mangled car.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Logan, Preston, Mountain Crest, West Side all prevail Thursday
An early first-quarter deficit didn't seem to bother the Grizzlies one bit. Logan trailed 18-12 following eight minutes of action, but then proceeded to outscore Snow Canyon in each of the final three quarters en route to a 57-50 victory over the defending 4A state champions in a non-region boys basketball game on Thursday afternoon in St. George.
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
Herald-Journal
Saunders, Susan Weston
Susan Weston Saunders, 72, of Hyrum, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will he on Monday, December 19th at 11:30 am in the Hyrum LDS Ward, 200 East 600 South. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan and at the church on Monday from 10 - 11 am. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Outgoing Bannock County commissioner takes issue with local government watchdog group
POCATELLO — An outgoing member of the Bannock County Commission is taking issue with the efforts of a local government watchdog group. Commissioner Terrell Tovey, who’s leaving office in January after losing his re-election bid, has expressed frustration over what he describes as a vocal minority, referring to Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., and its recent work to bring awareness to a county project that called for using COVID stimulus money to help fund construction of a multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area. ...
ksl.com
Weather service extends some advisories into Wednesday as snow persists in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service on Tuesday extended a winter weather advisory for the northern portion of the Wasatch Front, saying that weather models are starting to indicate that a few more inches of snow are possible in parts of the state. The extended advisory stretches...
usustatesman.com
Opinion: A commentary on fast food in Logan
We are reaching the crescendo of fast food culture in the greater Logan area, with an ample variety of dopamine-dosing, salivating destinations fit to satiate all the hungry desires of a USU student. We as a Utah State community have come a long way. In the genesis of my time...
kvnutalk
Cemetery overreaction – Cache Valley Daily
This is in response to the cemetery letter to the editor. Yes, I get that it’s not good to take things from the cemetery. I used to live by the cemetery and honestly, there is a good 99% of people that respect the cemetery. Yes, it is in the heart of the university but most kids I see walking through have headphones in. Never seen or heard anyone walking through with blasting music.
kslnewsradio.com
Families suing Davis School District after students claimed to have been harassed
FARMINGTON, Utah — The families of three black students in the Davis School District are suing the district after the students claim to have been racially harassed at school. The alleged claim comes at the same time as the district is supposed to be fixing racial issues. That was...
KSLTV
Utah pharmacist says amoxicillin capsules can be converted into liquid form amid shortage
NORTH LOGAN, Utah — The liquid amoxicillin shortage continues across the nation, and it is putting a lot of families in tough positions. The liquid form of the antibiotic is commonly prescribed to children to fight bacterial infections such as pneumonia, respiratory infections and strep throat. Pharmacist Phillip Cowley...
kvnutalk
Logan man with lengthy drug history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison for causing a hit-and-run accident while under the influence. Christopher Joe Jr. was ordered to serve zero-to-five years in prison after prosecutors noted that he had more than 25 cases involving drug related crimes. Joe was sentenced Wednesday...
