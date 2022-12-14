ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Herald-Journal

Palmer, Karen (Peterson)

Palmer Karen Peterson Palmer 82 Preston, Idaho passed away December 16, 2022. Services will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Givens, Angela Leatham

Angela Leatham Givens, 52, of Logan, passed away on December 12, 2022, in a car accident. She was born in Logan, Utah to Arthur Leatham and Lynda Poppleton. Angie started walking and talking before she was a year old and never stopped! She went to Logan schools. Graduated from Pinson High School in Pinson, Alabama. She worked in several places over the years in Logan, Utah. She was currently employed at Cytiva. Angie has four children she absolutely adored and would do anything for. Dakota her oldest, Madison and McKenzie her twins, and Pagan her youngest. She married Jeremy Givens on June 18, 2005. She had a smile for everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Angie is survived by her parents Arthur (Janice M) Leatham, Lynda (Doniel) Larsen, her husband Jeremy Givens, her son Dakota Bickmore, her three daughters Madison, McKenzie, and Pagan Givens. her brothers Kenneth (Nena) Leatham and Jason Cohran. sisters Jamie (Bryan) Owens, Leigh (Dana) Leatham, and April (Ben) Olas. In-laws Burnell and Darlene Hall, brother in-laws Zac (Heather) Givens, Brady (Bec) Hall, sister in-laws Katie (Sam) Hatch, Sheila (Sheyi) Adeyemi, and Ginny (Ethan) Nielsen. aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center with a viewing before from 10 am - 12 pm. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to . www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Sorensen, Orval

Sorensen Orval Sorensen 93 Logan, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Cramer, David

Cramer David Cramer 80 Logan, Utah passed away December 15, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Beckstead, Julie (Hawkes)

Beckstead Julie Hawkes Beckstead 79 Preston, Idaho passed away December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Sorge, Martin

Sorge Martin Sorge 88 Smithfield, Utah passed away December 16, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

Robin Clark Landfair

Robin Clark Landfair 2/28/1953 - 12/14/2022 Robin Clark Landfair passed away on Wednesday December 14, 2022. She was born on the 28 of February 1953 in Montpelier, Idaho to Emma Jean Dalton and M. Floyd Clark. She married Gary DeWayne Tyler and raised four children, sons Kenneth and Gavin and daughters, Abby and Marti. In 2007 she married "Bill" Harry William Landfair. She lived most of her life in Georgetown, Idaho where she had many friends. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from BYU. Most of her career was with the US Forest Service. She loved the outdoors and could often be found on a walk with her beloved dogs, on an ATV in the mountains, in a kayak on the Bear River, or feeding the wild birds. Everywhere she went she made a friend. Her caring support will be missed by many.
MONTPELIER, ID
Herald-Journal

Andreasen, Patricia Smith (Mendenhall)

Smith Andreasen Patricia Mendenhall Smith Andreasen 93 Logan Utah passed away December 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
LOGAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Crash hours earlier damaged same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there was another crash hours earlier at the same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89 in Davis County. The driver suffered serious injuries to her lower body after the incident on Wednesday. Good Samaritan’s stopped and, along with first responders, took an hour to remove her from the mangled car.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep boys hoops: Logan, Preston, Mountain Crest, West Side all prevail Thursday

An early first-quarter deficit didn't seem to bother the Grizzlies one bit. Logan trailed 18-12 following eight minutes of action, but then proceeded to outscore Snow Canyon in each of the final three quarters en route to a 57-50 victory over the defending 4A state champions in a non-region boys basketball game on Thursday afternoon in St. George.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Saunders, Susan Weston

Susan Weston Saunders, 72, of Hyrum, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral services will he on Monday, December 19th at 11:30 am in the Hyrum LDS Ward, 200 East 600 South. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan and at the church on Monday from 10 - 11 am. www.allenmortuaries.com.
HYRUM, UT
Idaho State Journal

Outgoing Bannock County commissioner takes issue with local government watchdog group

POCATELLO — An outgoing member of the Bannock County Commission is taking issue with the efforts of a local government watchdog group. Commissioner Terrell Tovey, who’s leaving office in January after losing his re-election bid, has expressed frustration over what he describes as a vocal minority, referring to Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities, or P.A.G.E., and its recent work to bring awareness to a county project that called for using COVID stimulus money to help fund construction of a multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
usustatesman.com

Opinion: A commentary on fast food in Logan

We are reaching the crescendo of fast food culture in the greater Logan area, with an ample variety of dopamine-dosing, salivating destinations fit to satiate all the hungry desires of a USU student. We as a Utah State community have come a long way. In the genesis of my time...
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Cemetery overreaction – Cache Valley Daily

This is in response to the cemetery letter to the editor. Yes, I get that it’s not good to take things from the cemetery. I used to live by the cemetery and honestly, there is a good 99% of people that respect the cemetery. Yes, it is in the heart of the university but most kids I see walking through have headphones in. Never seen or heard anyone walking through with blasting music.
LOGAN, UT

