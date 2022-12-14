ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK inflation eases, remains close to 40-year high

By AP
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation eased in November as gasoline and diesel prices rose more slowly than the previous month.

The consumer price index rose 10.7% in the 12 months through November, down from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. November’s inflation rate was less than the 10.9% expected by economists.

The news comes after the U.S. on Tuesday reported a second consecutive drop in its inflation rate. U.S. consumer prices rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October.

But British officials said it was too soon to say whether inflation had peaked in the U.K., which is being slammed by high electricity and natural gas prices as winter begins to take hold.

“Some may be calling this a peak; it is, I think, too early,” Grant Fitnzer, chief economist for the ONS, told the BBC. “We’ve only seen one fall from a 40-year high, so let’s wait a few months.”

The figures will be watched closely by the Bank of England, which is meeting ahead of an interest rate decision on Thursday. The bank raised its key rate to 3% last month, the eighth consecutive rate increase in the past year.

Related
Leader Telegram

US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high

WASHINGTON (AP) — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock markets buckled on the growing realization that the Fed may be willing to let the economy slide into recession if it decides that's what's needed to drive inflation back down to its 2% annual target. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Fed hopes for ‘soft landing’ for the US economy, but history suggests it won’t be able to prevent a recession

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Alex Domash, Harvard Kennedy School and Lawrence H. Summers, Harvard Kennedy School (THE CONVERSATION) The Federal Reserve will likely soon learn what gymnasts already know: sticking a landing is hard. With inflation surging to a new 40-year high and...
Leader Telegram

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.82 to $74.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.17 to $79.04 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.12 a gallon. January natural gas fell 37 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for February delivery rose $12.40 to $1,800.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 2 cents to $23.33 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.76 a pound. The dollar fell to 136.56 Japanese yen from 137.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.0600 from $1.0632.
Leader Telegram

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30% of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30." Currently,...
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

TOKYO (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan's exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan's new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country's defense posture. ...
Leader Telegram

South Africa deploys army at 4 Eskom power stations

South Africa has deployed its army at four power stations as theft and vandalism adds to the inability of state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to meet electricity demand. Members of the South African National Defence Force were deployed at the Majuba, Camden, Grootvlei and Tutuka coal-fired power stations in the eastern Mpumalanga province on Saturday afternoon, the utility’s media desk said in a WhatsApp message. Presidency spokesman Vincent Magwenya didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. ...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:11 a.m. EST

US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high WASHINGTON (AP) — After scaling 40-year highs, inflation in the United States has been slowly easing since summer. Yet the Federal Reserve seems decidedly unimpressed — and unconvinced that its fight against accelerating prices is anywhere near over. On Thursday, stock investors were spooked by the growing understanding of how much further the Fed seems willing to go to defeat high inflation. A statement the Fed issued Wednesday and the message that Chair...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

BRUSSELS (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy organization, and Fight Impunity, which seeks to bring rights abusers to book, share the same address, on prime real estate in the governmental quarter of the Belgian capital. ...
Leader Telegram

COVID unleashed in Beijing shows rest of China what’s next

Beijing’s rapidly spreading COVID outbreak has turned the Chinese capital of 22 million people into a virtual ghost town as stores close and restaurants empty, underscoring the cost of President Xi Jinping’s sudden pivot away from COVID zero. Bucking expectations for a managed and gradual transition, Xi’s government is now allowing the virus to run rampant. While officials have abandoned efforts to track case numbers, anecdotal evidence suggests entire families and offices in Beijing have become infected in the span of just days — a...
Leader Telegram

