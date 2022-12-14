Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley weather: Late-week storm likely to bring rain and snow, followed by ‘very cold airmass’
The weather this coming week leading up to Christmas is forecast as dry at the outset, with rain and snow likely Thursday into Friday in the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are forecast slightly under or close to the normal high of 42 and low of 26...
Lehigh Valley weather: As 1 storm dies off, is a ‘foot-plus’ of snow possible next week?
Thursday’s wintry weather is winding down on Friday morning, with a winter storm warning ending at 10 a.m. in the Poconos and rain washing away whatever frozen precipitation fell in the Lehigh Valley, forecasts show. But, after what EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich called the “parting show”, his...
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Lehigh Valley weather: Snow has arrived, but shouldn’t last. When will it change to rain?
UPDATE: Snow sticks around longer than expected. See early snowfall totals. Snow has arrived in the Lehigh Valley from a coastal winter storm. But don’t expect it to last all day. Sleet turned to snow around midmorning in the Lehigh Valley’s cities and quickly began sticking to roads. The...
Lehigh Valley weather: Winter weather advisory extended in spots. See early snowfall totals.
It isn’t much, but the first officially accumulating snow for the Lehigh Valley’s cities was still enough to slicken sidewalks, alter school schedules and mess with traffic. The snow has stuck around a bit longer than expected, but the National Weather Service was still forecasting temperatures to warm...
Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing
Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck. Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)
Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm
Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
Snow piles up in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — It was like the scene out of a Christmas movie as Main Street in Honesdale was covered with white snow. "A lot of slippery roads here at first, and now it's just snow and slush, but you know it just comes with the weather," said Skip Seitz, Honesdale DPW.
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
Hour-by-hour projections for Pennsylvania winter storm; Accumulation projections
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting south-central Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing and projected accumulations for snow and ice. You can find the full WGAL winter storm forecast here. National Weather Service warnings, advisories. The NWS has...
Code Blue issued in Montgomery County due to freezing temperatures
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County has declared a "Code Blue" Cold Weather Emergency for the area based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. "Code Blue" begins on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. and will end on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 a.m.
Hazleton Area impacted by December snow storm
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wintry mix is impacting the Hazleton Area, which historically sees higher snow and ice accumulations because of its elevation. If you live, work or drive through the Hazleton area you know it’s a different world when it comes to winter weather. Traffic is moving very slowly, and for […]
Winter storm approaching Pennsylvania, expect travel issues
A winter storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to south-central Pennsylvania. The storm will start out as sleet and freezing rain. But by around midday on Thursday, it will switch over to a snow, rain mix. By later in the evening, the precipitation could switch over to all rain, which could be heavy.
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
Winter Storm Warning takes effect
A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
All hands on deck for snowstorm cleanup in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carbondale DPW crews were loading up on salt, heading out to tackle the snow as fast as it falls. DPW supervisor Frank Galko said with this storm, they wanted to play the long game and had a plan to tackle the city streets. "That's why...
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
