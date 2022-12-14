ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing

Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck. Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
PITTSTON, PA
PennLive.com

Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm

Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Snow piles up in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — It was like the scene out of a Christmas movie as Main Street in Honesdale was covered with white snow. "A lot of slippery roads here at first, and now it's just snow and slush, but you know it just comes with the weather," said Skip Seitz, Honesdale DPW.
HONESDALE, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Hazleton Area impacted by December snow storm

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wintry mix is impacting the Hazleton Area, which historically sees higher snow and ice accumulations because of its elevation. If you live, work or drive through the Hazleton area you know it’s a different world when it comes to winter weather. Traffic is moving very slowly, and for […]
HAZLETON, PA
WGAL

Winter storm approaching Pennsylvania, expect travel issues

A winter storm will bring snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to south-central Pennsylvania. The storm will start out as sleet and freezing rain. But by around midday on Thursday, it will switch over to a snow, rain mix. By later in the evening, the precipitation could switch over to all rain, which could be heavy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
FOREST CITY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Winter Storm Warning takes effect

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

