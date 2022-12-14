Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
AccuRadio Launches Over 100 Holiday Channels
Internet radio platform AccuRadio is rolling out over 100 different Christmas and holiday music channels. As of Thursday, AccuRadio said it had 105 holiday channels, with more to come. “Each year since the Chicago-based digital radio network’s launch in 2000, AccuRadio has taken holiday entertainment to an unprecedented level, gifting...
Radio Ink
‘Blues Deluxe’ to Celebrate 35th Anniversary
The longest-running syndicated blues program Blues Deluxe will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2023. The program, hosted by Dave Johnson, offers a one-hour presentation of new and classic rock-oriented blues music. “I have learned so much about the blues over the many years we have been syndicating the program,” Johnson...
Radio Ink
Chachi Interviews Smulyan
In case you haven’t heard, Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan has a new book out called Never Ride a Roller Coaster Upside Down. Benztown CEO Chachi Denes interviews Smulyan about the book on the latest episode of Chachi Loves Everybody. Listen HERE.
Radio Ink
Popovich to Retire in Spring of 2023
Dave Popovich, Audacy’s long-time programmer in Cleveland announced this week that he’ll be retiring in early 2023. In a note to the Audacy Cleveland team Popovich said, “I am excited to write the next chapters of my life. I am healthy, happy and grateful for the teams I have worked with for 50+ years. I’ve had the time of my life laughing and learning everyday. I will miss you but I will be listening from my cabana on the beach.”
Radio Ink
Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations
SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
Radio Ink
Little Rock Stations Raise $466K For Children’s Hospital
Cumulus Media’s Little Rock cluster raised over $466,000 for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest during a recent toy and donation drive. The radiothon was broadcast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 and featured on-air talent from four Little Rock stations. “Arkansans...
Radio Ink
KLTY’s Frank Reed to Host ‘Keep the Faith’
Dallas radio host Frank Reed of KLTY (94.9 FM) will retire from the station’s morning show and become the host of a new Sunday morning show. Reed will become the host of “Keep the Faith Dallas-Fort Worth” and will appear on a special syndicated version of “Keep the Faith” on January 1, 2023, officials with KLTY’s parent Salem Media said in a statement on Tuesday.
