Dave Popovich, Audacy’s long-time programmer in Cleveland announced this week that he’ll be retiring in early 2023. In a note to the Audacy Cleveland team Popovich said, “I am excited to write the next chapters of my life. I am healthy, happy and grateful for the teams I have worked with for 50+ years. I’ve had the time of my life laughing and learning everyday. I will miss you but I will be listening from my cabana on the beach.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO