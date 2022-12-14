ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Foxx to Host Mornings at WCBS

Audacy says John Foxx will host a new morning show at its New York City classic hits station, WCBS (101.1 FM), starting in February. The announcement comes as current morning show host Scott Shannon is set to retire on Friday after several years with the station and a decades-long career in the radio industry.
iHeart New York Pulls in $1.6 For Kids

IHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM, raised over $1.6 million during its fifth annual “Hope for the Holidays Radiothon.” The money raised benefits Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone. “Hope for the Holidays Radiothon” took place on Thursday, December 15 from 5:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m....
