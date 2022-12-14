ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jay Mims, a prominent figure in the Omaha soccer community, is resigning as Union Omaha’s head coach. “It has been a privilege to work with Jay for these past two years,” Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette said. “He’s a phenomenal ambassador for Omaha and a great soccer coach. I wish him the best of luck and look forward to seeing where his career takes him.”
OMAHA, NE
westsidewired.net

Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska

Jaylen Lloyd never got the opportunity to play in Memorial Stadium for the Class A State Championship, due to an injury. But the Westside wide receiver and defensive back will get to play in the sea of red for the next four years. Lloyd announced his decision to become a Nebraska Cornhusker in a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Dec 17.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff

Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director

In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she’s in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair’s executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class

Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE

