A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph no longer with Nebraska, university confirms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former interim coach Mickey Joseph is no longer with Nebraska, a university spokesman confirmed Friday. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We have no additional comment at this time.”
WOWT
Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims resigns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jay Mims, a prominent figure in the Omaha soccer community, is resigning as Union Omaha’s head coach. “It has been a privilege to work with Jay for these past two years,” Union Omaha General Manager Peter Marlette said. “He’s a phenomenal ambassador for Omaha and a great soccer coach. I wish him the best of luck and look forward to seeing where his career takes him.”
westsidewired.net
Jaylen Lloyd commits to Nebraska
Jaylen Lloyd never got the opportunity to play in Memorial Stadium for the Class A State Championship, due to an injury. But the Westside wide receiver and defensive back will get to play in the sea of red for the next four years. Lloyd announced his decision to become a Nebraska Cornhusker in a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Dec 17.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
Nebraska Football recruiting: Huskers add Westside receiver commit
For Nebraska football recruiting efforts of late, it’s another day and another commit from Omaha Westside. On Friday, kicker Tristan Alvano pulled the trigger for the Huskers. On Saturday, Matt Rhule and company added one of his teammates in speedy wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd. Lloyd is an interesting get...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska earns pledge from key in-state WR, multi-sport prospect via class of 2023
Nebraska added to its 2023 class once again on Saturday. A multi-sport athlete is heading to Lincoln for both football and track per The Athletics’ Mitch Sherman. Jaylen Lloyd is heading to Lincoln. Lloyd is a 3-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite out of Omaha, Nebraska. Lloyd is the second player from Westside High School to commit to the Huskers in the last two days.
Sioux City Journal
Facing felony charge, Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football program
LINCOLN – Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph, initially placed on administrative leave by NU after a Nov. 30 arrest for felony domestic violence, is officially out of a job with the Huskers. “Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee...
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff
Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 16
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s week three of the high school basketball season. Here are the highlights, scores and storylines from an action-packed Friday night.
KETV.com
Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
Kearney Hub
Parr named Nebraska State Fair executive director
In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she’s in charge of the entire fair. On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair’s executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.
Nebraska makes decision on ex-coach Mickey Joseph
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made a decision on the future of former interim coach Mickey Joseph after his domestic violence arrest last month. Joseph will not return to Nebraska, with a school spokesperson confirming that the former coach is no longer employed by the university. “Coach Joseph is no longer...
Husker Mash: The new B1G TV deal offers a Big Red football goal, and Mike Leach's Nebraska coin toss story
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. During his radio show on Tuesday, Trev Alberts was asked the 5-year question by a Nebraska fan named Bruce. The old question from job interviews has always...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class
Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers
Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.
klkntv.com
Say goodbye to Grandmother’s: Home of beloved Lincoln restaurant torn down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s time to say bye to Grandmother, well, Grandmother’s restaurant. The building that housed the beloved Lincoln restaurant is in the process of being torn down. Grandmother’s, which closed down in 2016, stood near the intersection of 70th and A Streets for nearly...
klkntv.com
Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
Flight Attendant Shares Random 'Low-Key' City Where She Loves Having a Layover
This is the last place we would've guessed.
K-State Wildcats vs. Nebraska Huskers: Basketball lineups, TV, time, odds, prediction
Here’s everything you need to know about Kansas State’s next basketball game (against Nebraska), including a score prediction.
