ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and improved to 18-5-1 against the Devils. Erik Haula had a goal and an assist and John Marino also scored for the Devils, who are 0-4-1 on their current skid. Akira Schmid finished with 25 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
KTVZ

Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa, while Steven Stamkos picked up two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning (20—9-1) extended their winning streak to five games. Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight. Habs goaltender Jake Allen surrendered five goals on 27 shots.
TAMPA, FL
KTVZ

Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers had 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was without injured starters Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points and Josh Giddey added 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Thunder. Oklahoma City lost its fifth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy