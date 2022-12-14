Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 24
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 24. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, history, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Grace Lutheran & Garberville Presbyterian to Hold Christmas Eve Service
Press release from Grace Lutheran and Garberville Presbyterian Churches:. Grace Lutheran Church and Garberville Presbyterian Churches will unite this year to hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30pm at Grace Lutheran in Redway (90 Rusk Lane – across from the Mateel Community Center) All are...
kymkemp.com
I Like It Here: Life Stories of Humboldt’s Bob McKee by Ray Raphael
A new book written by a long time resident is a love song of sorts–not just for the man, a third generation local, whose tales fill the pages of Ray Raphael’s recent creation–I Like It Here: Life Stories of Humboldt’s Bob McKee—but most especially it’s a love song for this place and its culture.
kymkemp.com
Rotary of Eureka Donates Over 200 Turkeys to Local Non-Profits
‘Tis the season for giving and the Rotary Club of Eureka has stepped up to help. 226 turkeys have been donated to local non-profits including 90 turkeys to Food for People. The remaining turkeys were distributed to Betty Chinn, the Boys and Girls Club and the Eureka Rescue Mission. The...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 270: Rugby champs, Star Wars fest, failed hitman, ‘earth flag’ legality, Cappa’s old Bucs, more
Cal Poly Humboldt rugby won a national title, the film commission is considering a local Star Wars festival, a failed hitman was sentenced to 43 years in prison, 54 locals are no longer homeless after The Grove opened in the Valley West area of Arcata, a professor says Arcata’s “earth flag” measure is legal, Cal Poly Humboldt export Alex Cappa received praise from his Cincinnati Bengals before playing his former team, Cal Poly Humboldt basketball is a hoot, a record-breaking drug dealer pleaded guilty, Eureka export Mike Patton made international music news for trying to destroy a drone while on stage, pro MMA fighter Cass Bell is back to coaching Arcata High wrestling after his Bellator win, event suggestions, and more.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Return of the Jedi’ Festival, Professional Soundstage are Among Film Commissioner’s Movie Magic Plans for the Region
Have you ever wanted cocktails served to you by a Wookie? Maybe your out-of-town relatives would enjoy having an Imperial stormtrooper as their hotel concierge. Or perhaps you just want to see a kid’s face light up when they see the real Endor. “Star Wars” fanatics could soon journey...
North Coast Journal
Rivers Turning Green, Dropping Quickly
After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.
kymkemp.com
CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today
College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For a Reasonable Fee, Clyde Dalton Will Bring His Souped-Up Mobile Slaughterhouse to Your Residence and Kill Your Farm Animals For You
Every year at the Humboldt County Fair you joke about bidding on one of those farm animals raised by a child. Every year you think about splitting the cost with a bunch of your friends and getting the whole animal butchered. You dream about having local, organic meat at your table and the rest tucked away in your freezer.
The Mendocino Voice
Amateur meteorologist? Help NWS Eureka improve its Mendocino County weather data
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/14/22 — The National Weather Service in Eureka’s Citizen Science Program is looking for help observing the weather in local communities around Northern California. All you need is an open area to place a rain gauge and availability to take regular observations. “If you have...
kymkemp.com
We’re Sensing a Harry Potter Theme to These Puppies Needing Rescue or Fostering
Four male, terrier-mix puppies–Muggle, Dobby, Ranger, and Weasley–are looking for fosters or adopters starting this Friday 12/16 in Humboldt County. The three month old cuties will be around 50 pounds full grown. These guys already have two DHPP vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and microchip. In addition, there is...
kymkemp.com
Watson Out–White, Matthews Sworn in to New Arcata Council
ARCATA – Newly elected City Councilmembers Kimberley White and Meredith Matthews were sworn in Wednesday night, ending the term of Councilmember Brett Watson and giving Arcata its first all-woman City Council. Watson wasn’t present for the swear-in, and Councilmember Alex Stillman participated by phone. City Clerk Bridget Dory...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Estuary Restoration Project on Mad River (Baduwa’t) Opens Acres of Fish Habitat, New Public Trail
McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Nonprofit research and conservation organization California Trout, McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), the Wiyot Tribe, and other partners, have completed an important Baduwa’t estuary restoration and reconnection project. The project opens up more than 4 acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
kymkemp.com
California School Dashboard Data Released
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. The California Department of Education (CDE) has released data by way of the 2022 California School Dashboard. The California School Dashboard goes beyond test scores alone to provide a more complete picture of how schools and districts are meeting the needs of all students.
kymkemp.com
Bonus Payments Available to Humboldt County Child Care Employees, Businesses
If you worked in child care or operated a facility during the pandemic, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 in bonus payments through the Humboldt Child Care Stabilization Fund. Child care centers and family child care providers are eligible to receive up to $4,000 or $6,000, depending on type of facility. The payments are part of the Retention Bonus Program, which awards funds to child care business owners and employees who worked directly with children through the COVID-19 pandemic.
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested for gas theft at business in Humboldt
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested, suspected of gas theft at a McKinleyville business early Friday morning. On Dec. 16, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Holly Drive for the report of a security alarm activation.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
lostcoastoutpost.com
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
Comments / 0