UC academic student employees and graduate student researchers from SRU-UAW and UAW 2865 reached a tentative agreement with the UC Office of the President, or UCOP, on Friday. Provisions under the temporary agreement include minimum salary scales, multiyear pay increases, paid dependent access to university health care and enhanced paid family leave, according to a UCOP bargaining update. If approved, the contract will be effective through May 31, 2025.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO