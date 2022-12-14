Out & About

Masons Host Free Christmas Dinner

No one should be alone on Christmas Day. Once again, the Order of the Eastern Star/Aransas Pass Chapter #162 and the Aransas Masonic Lodge #1018 hosts a free Christmas dinner, Sunday, December 25 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It’s the 21st year the organization has put on this event. All are welcome. You can dine in or carry out. The Lodge is located at 1246 W. Wheeler Ave.

Who Dat?

It’s back! Charlie Marshall Elementary in Aransas Pass at 2300 Mc-Mullen Ln. hosts their annual ‘Whoville” celebration of all things Dr. Seuss Thursday, December 15th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Third, fourth, and fifth graders are encouraged to come to school dressed in their favorite Whoville costume. There will be fun, food, and games.

Hear All Ye Faithful, Ingleside Church Hosts Caroling

Ingleside First United Methodist Church, 2572 Church St., hosts Christmas caroling in their parking lot Thursday, December 22 starting at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome!

Breakfast with Santa Returns to Ingleside

Join members of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department as they host their annual Breakfast with Santa Saturday, December 17 between 9:00 a.m. and noon at 2425 8th St. Breakfast is free and includes regular or chocolate chip pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage. They will also have milk, orange juice, water, and coffee available. And of course, Santa will be there, too!

IOB Schedules Christmas Boat Parade

Decorate your dinghy, cabin cruiser, sailboat, yacht? Join Ingleside on the Bay for their Christmas Boat Parade Saturday, December 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the IOB canal. Organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

Sing, Oh Ye Faithful!

Members of First United Methodist Church in Aransas Pass, 523 S. 8th St. invite anyone to join them as they make stops throughout the city Thursday night, December 22, from 6-8:00 p.m. to sing Christmas carols. They will travel to Lowe’s at 150 FM 1069, Billy Ellis’ Restaurant at 1119 W. Wheeler Ave., The Butter Churn at 1275 Hwy. 35 Bypass, and HEB at 101 E. Goodnight Ave. Bill Quigley is organizing this holiday event and the public can contact him to learn more at: (603) 966-8690.

Moose Lodge Hosts Chili and Bean Cookoff

It’s a Texas staple. Come Saturday, December 17 to the Moose Lodge 2063 at 2540 FM 2725 in Aransas Pass and enjoy their Chili and Bean Cookoff, starting at 9:00 a.m. with judging scheduled at 4:00 p.m. There’s a $20 entry fee for an individual and $35 for a team. Chili entrants must be prepared on site. No pre-cooking of any ingredient except canned tomatoes or beans. Bean entrants must also be prepared on site. Only overnight presoaking allowed. Cooks are required to supply all pots, pans, and means of cooking your chili/beans as well as serving dishes and utensils. Bowls may be sold for $5 with proceeds going to Women of the Moose (WOTM) General Fund. One pint will need to be saved for judges. A 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner will be announced. The event is open to the public. There will also be games, basket raffle, 50/50, and fun! Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge. For any questions call or text Holly Dunn, (281) 844-3484.

Santa Stops by IOB Christmas is almost here, and jolly St. Nick is making a brief layover in Ingleside on the Bay Saturday. Visit Santa Claus and his Elves at McV’s Convenience, 1297 Main St. between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. December 17. Enjoy cookies, candy, and hot chocolate, too!