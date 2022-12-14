Out & About

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

 3 days ago

Masons Host Free Christmas Dinner

No one should be alone on Christmas Day. Once again, the Order of the Eastern Star/Aransas Pass Chapter #162 and the Aransas Masonic Lodge #1018 hosts a free Christmas dinner, Sunday, December 25 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. It’s the 21st year the organization has put on this event. All are welcome. You can dine in or carry out. The Lodge is located at 1246 W. Wheeler Ave.

It’s back! Charlie Marshall Elementary in Aransas Pass at 2300 Mc-Mullen Ln. hosts their annual ‘Whoville” celebration of all things Dr. Seuss Thursday, December 15th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Third, fourth, and fifth graders are encouraged to come to school dressed in their favorite Whoville costume. There will be fun, food, and games.

Ingleside First United Methodist Church, 2572 Church St., hosts Christmas caroling in their parking lot Thursday, December 22 starting at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome!

Join members of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department as they host their annual Breakfast with Santa Saturday, December 17 between 9:00 a.m. and noon at 2425 8th St. Breakfast is free and includes regular or chocolate chip pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage. They will also have milk, orange juice, water, and coffee available. And of course, Santa will be there, too!

Decorate your dinghy, cabin cruiser, sailboat, yacht? Join Ingleside on the Bay for their Christmas Boat Parade Saturday, December 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the IOB canal. Organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee.

Members of First United Methodist Church in Aransas Pass, 523 S. 8th St. invite anyone to join them as they make stops throughout the city Thursday night, December 22, from 6-8:00 p.m. to sing Christmas carols. They will travel to Lowe’s at 150 FM 1069, Billy Ellis’ Restaurant at 1119 W. Wheeler Ave., The Butter Churn at 1275 Hwy. 35 Bypass, and HEB at 101 E. Goodnight Ave. Bill Quigley is organizing this holiday event and the public can contact him to learn more at: (603) 966-8690.

It’s a Texas staple. Come Saturday, December 17 to the Moose Lodge 2063 at 2540 FM 2725 in Aransas Pass and enjoy their Chili and Bean Cookoff, starting at 9:00 a.m. with judging scheduled at 4:00 p.m. There’s a $20 entry fee for an individual and $35 for a team. Chili entrants must be prepared on site. No pre-cooking of any ingredient except canned tomatoes or beans. Bean entrants must also be prepared on site. Only overnight presoaking allowed. Cooks are required to supply all pots, pans, and means of cooking your chili/beans as well as serving dishes and utensils. Bowls may be sold for $5 with proceeds going to Women of the Moose (WOTM) General Fund. One pint will need to be saved for judges. A 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner will be announced. The event is open to the public. There will also be games, basket raffle, 50/50, and fun! Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge. For any questions call or text Holly Dunn, (281) 844-3484.

Santa Stops by IOB Christmas is almost here, and jolly St. Nick is making a brief layover in Ingleside on the Bay Saturday. Visit Santa Claus and his Elves at McV’s Convenience, 1297 Main St. between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. December 17. Enjoy cookies, candy, and hot chocolate, too!

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19) Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on...
IOB Thanks Energy Neighbor for Donations

Some residents in Ingleside on the Bay have a love-hate relationship with neighbor, Houston-based Enbridge Energy that acquired a massive tank farm once owned by MODA. The land was previously occupied by the U.S. Navy. Most complaints have to do with perceived environmental concerns, or the company’s planned multibillion- dollar expansion on the site that may include a solar panel farm that would require the elimination of many trees and other foliage citizens argue is the natural habitat for all sorts of wildlife and birds in the area. But IOB Mayor Jo Ehmann shares a different view, one of praise for Enbridge, especially after the company delivered two large checks to help with city programs that she wrote about on Facebook. “Ingleside on the Bay wishes to thank Enbridge Energy for their generous donation to our parks and recreation committee of $7500,” Ehmann’s post began. “Also, Enbridge Energy made a donation to the Ingleside on the Bay (Volunteer) Fire Department of $5000 for need(ed) equipment,” she continued. “We certainly appreciate the interest in our community projects and improvements for Ingleside on the Bay,” Ehmann stated.
IOB Prepares for Holly Jolly Season

, , , , , , , Volunteers from Ingleside on the Bay’s Parks and Recreation gathered Tuesday morning, November 29 to help decorate the city park and City Hall grounds at 475 Starlight Dr. in advance of their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony December 2. Some of Santa’s helpers got a little goofy decorating, but it was all fun. Check out the results! Glimmering lights fill the night air, just bright enough to attract Santa when he flies by Christmas 
Marked for a Christmas Memorial

, , Cammie Hyatt, 60 (right), and Genie McLelland, 78 (left), both of Aransas Pass and members of the GFWC Women’s Monday Club volunteer Monday, December 5 to mark graves of U.S. military veterans buried at Prairie View Community Cemetery. The group is preparing to return Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. as part of the national ‘Wreaths Across America’ campaign to lay fresh Christmas wreaths in front of the headstone of military service members buried at two sites in Aransas Pass and another cemetery in Ingleside. Prairie View alone has veterans dating as far back as the Civil War era. Among the final resting places that Hyatt and McLelland marked to receive wreaths included both World War I veteran William Koch, who was 63 at the time of his death in 1958, and Joseph Simmons who served in World War II and was just shy of 82 when he passed away in 2003.
IOB Break-Ins Keeping Cops Busy

, , , , , Even one is too many and Ingleside on the Bay homeowners are getting fed up with a series of thefts, break-ins, or attempted break-ins, many targeting vehicles left unlocked, or personal property residents innocently placed outside – even in their own driveways – discovering they had vanished. In a dramatic turn of events some citizens took the law into their own hands Sunday night, December 4, chasing several suspects caught trying to pilfer items along a stretch of Bayshore Dr. Two fled, and a third attempted to escape but failed when he leapt into a...
Shrimping Brought Her Family to Texas, Faith Keeps Them Here

, , , , Home is Aransas Pass. But Pastor Frances Reyes, 56, spends every Sunday in Ingleside, leading the congregation of Le Roca de Israel, a church at 2656 Main St. (FM 1069) where most everyone is Latino, and Spanish is their first language. She and her family are a long way from Matamoros in Mexico – more than 180 miles – where Frances, her maiden name Mendez, was born. Had it not been for her late father, Emilio, an accomplished boat Captain, they may have never relocated. But he was part of the shrimping industry’s waning boom along...
IVFD Teaches Safety at Light Up Live Oak

, Amid the holiday festivities during Ingleside’s ‘Light Up Live Oak’ spectacular this past weekend came some serious lessons about how to survive a fire, should one occur at Christmas or any time of the year. December 3, Gulf Coast Growth Ventures provided a fire safety trailer for demonstrations conducted by the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department, with assistance from theTaft VFD, along with County Commissioner Howard Gillespie, Precinct 4, who also serves as Chief of the Ingleside on the Bay Volunteer Fire Department. More than 230 people passed through the trailer that is designed to simulate a smokefilled room. Participants learned how to get out alive! More than a dozen enjoyed the simulator so much, they went through a second time, according to organizers. As some of the kids exited, firefighters could hear them say,“That was cool!”, or“That was fun!”. IVFD is always looking for new members. Anyone interested can visit the fire station at 2425 8th St. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during normal work hours. Or call (361) 776-7422 to learn more.
Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death

, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
Ingleside Seeks Volunteer Committee Member

If you’ve ever had a desire for public service and just couldn’t find the right opportunity that matched your background or interests the City of Ingleside is currently seeking volunteers to fill several seats with advisory groups that help with the process of local government. They include: The Cove Park Advisory Group. The purpose of the Cove Park Advisory Group is to (1) review and advise the governing body on Cove Park Repair and Maintenance, (2) Development, and (3) Use or Preservation of the Park. The Cove Park Advisory Group shall not be viewed as an independent body and is not subject...
Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark

, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
Ingleside ISD Honors Nov. Family Matters Award Recipient

Family is extended within the Ingleside Independent School District. That includes Pete Pena as the district’s November 2022 recipient of the Family Matters Award, which was presented to him during the Nov. 14 Board of Trustees meeting. The maintenance department employee was selected for the new honor following a nomination which detailed the care and concern around his job throughout over four decades with Ingleside ISD. Given new safety measures put in place, the nominator mentioned Pena had been placed in charge of repairing “countless doors, locks, and gates over the past several months.” A reliable and dedicated employee, Pena was noted as...
Ingleside ISD Provides Guardian Program Update

Since safety is a top priority within the Ingleside Independent School District, administrators want to ensure they take their time to best educate themselves and potential staff member participants of a school guardian program. The endeavor has been a work in progress throughout the past few months, and most likely will continue throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year, according to Scott Kilgore, the district’s safety coordinator and assistant principal of Leon Taylor Middle School. “Ingleside ISD is currently studying the possibility of adding the guardian plan to its safety initiatives,” he said. “We are actively gauging staff interest in becoming...
Comments / 0

