IOB Thanks Energy Neighbor for Donations

Some residents in Ingleside on the Bay have a love-hate relationship with neighbor, Houston-based Enbridge Energy that acquired a massive tank farm once owned by MODA. The land was previously occupied by the U.S. Navy. Most complaints have to do with perceived environmental concerns, or the company’s planned multibillion- dollar expansion on the site that may include a solar panel farm that would require the elimination of many trees and other foliage citizens argue is the natural habitat for all sorts of wildlife and birds in the area.

But IOB Mayor Jo Ehmann shares a different view, one of praise for Enbridge, especially after the company delivered two large checks to help with city programs that she wrote about on Facebook.

“Ingleside on the Bay wishes to thank Enbridge Energy for their generous donation to our parks and recreation committee of $7500,” Ehmann’s post began.

“Also, Enbridge Energy made a donation to the Ingleside on the Bay (Volunteer) Fire Department of $5000 for need(ed) equipment,” she continued.

“We certainly appreciate the interest in our community projects and improvements for Ingleside on the Bay,” Ehmann stated.