Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
5 Best Crypto to Buy Now: Buyer’s Guide & Helpful Tips
Cryptocurrencies are all the rage right now, and for good reason! The potential for growth is huge, and there are many different options to choose from. So, which one should you invest in? In this blog post, we will give you a buyer’s guide to the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now. We’ll also provide some helpful tips on how to make the most of your investment. Let’s get started!
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was Tumbling Again This Week
As it did last week, Silvergate Capital's (NYSE: SI) stock took a fairly hard fall over the past five trading days. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the bank with a heavy cryptocurrency habit saw its share price decline by more than 13% over the period, compounding the 19% drop of the previous week.
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
How to Optimize Your Crypto Investment Portfolio
Understanding the basics of blockchain and crypto can help you invest more confidently and profitably. With thousands of cryptocurrencies available to buy and sell across centralized and decentralized trading platforms, confidently building a portfolio can be confusing and stressful. But it doesn't have to be. The basis of any financial...
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $51.92, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Coming into today, shares of the network security...
Qualys (QLYS) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Qualys (QLYS) closed at $113.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Friday's ETF Movers: XAR, GNR
In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Maxar Technologies, up about 122.9% and shares of V2x, up about 1.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
How The Pieces Add Up: VONV Targets $74
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $73.72 per unit.
PERI vs. RELX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Content sector have probably already heard of Perion Network (PERI) and RELX PLC (RELX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find great...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
SDY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.98, changing hands as low as $123.87 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Investors Buy Big Tobacco Stocks?
The Zacks Tobacco Industry is currently in the top 16% of over 250 Zacks Industries indicating that business may start to be stronger for these companies. High Inflation may reduce overall retail spending and consumption, but alcohol and tobacco products often remain on consumers’ lists of must-haves. Let’s see...
Liberty Broadband Becomes Oversold (LBRDA)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Dick's (DKS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
NetApp Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Lumentum Holdings is Now Oversold (LITE)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
