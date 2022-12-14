Read full article on original website
Prominent Auditing Firm Mazars Stops Services For Crypto Sector
Binance, KuCoin, and Crypto.com are some of the companies that have used the service. CZ has previously said that audit firms are hesitant to engage with crypto companies. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that its auditor, Mazars, has ceased services for cryptocurrency enterprises, including cryptocurrency exchanges, as reported by Bloomberg.
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs
Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
Mining Firm Core Scientific’ Stock Surges 2x Post $72M Funding
Since January 2022, the NASDAQ-listed company’s stock has dropped by over 95%. The prospect of the company going bankrupt was also included in the earlier statement. In response to B. Riley’s $72 million investment. Shares of Core Scientific, a Bitcoin mining company, have more than doubled in price during the previous 48 hours, from $0.15 to $0.46. Core Scientific, one of the major crypto-mining corporations in the United States, has had a disappointing year, prompting this funding. B. Riley is a financial services organization that focuses on investing in small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries.
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase
It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
Prominent Entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary Criticizes Binance Over FTX Fall
As a result of the exchange’s demise, the crypto market as a whole was devastated. SBF, former CEO and founder of FTX, was detained in The Bahamas recently. Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian entrepreneur and star of the show “Shark Tank,” has today criticized the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, saying it intentionally caused the FTX to crash. The celebrity businessman said that Binance is a “massive, unregulated monopoly now” appearing at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
Investor Michael Burry Calls Proof-of-Reserves Audit Meaningless
Burry is regarded as the first investor to correctly predict U.S. subprime mortgage crisis. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed criticisms of the POR of his platform. Michael Burry, the founder of the investment company Scion Asset Management. And a well-known investor, said on Friday that proof-of-reserves (POR) audits of cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and the defunct exchange FTX are pointless.
Binance’s Proof-of-Reserves Audit Verified by CryptoQuant as Correct
The investigation verifies that all of Binance’s reserves can be accounted for. According to Nansen, of Binance’s stated $60.4 billion in assets, $6.2 billion was BNB. Recently, the outcomes of Binance’s proof-of-reserves audit were made public, and blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant used those results to publish a report.
Tech Behemoth Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Cloud Platform
Specifically, the update prevents users from mining on any Microsoft online service. Microsoft’s new policy limits cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services. Microsoft updated its terms of service to explicitly forbid the mining of cryptocurrency on its hosted platforms without express permission. This update became available in December, and it’s for everyone, not just Microsoft’s paid members.
HashKey’s Latest DeFi Sector Report Outlines Optimism of Institutional Adoption and Speedy Acceleration
One of the biggest and most well-known crypto funds with Asian roots, HashKey Capital, has released its yearly 2022 DeFi Ecosystem Landscape Report. The report examines the condition of the decentralized financial sector today and demonstrates that, despite the crypto winter, the field is nevertheless prospering and brimming with opportunity.
BIS Now Permits Banks To Hold 2% of Reserves in Cryptocurrency
Financial institutions may now keep 2% of their reserves in crypto as per the latest policy. Effective January 1, 2025, this policy will govern defining and handling of crypto assets. The Prudential Treatment of Cryptoasset Exposure Report, December 2022, was recently published by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). According...
Amber Group Secures $300M Funding Led by Fenbushi Capital US
Amber has opted to delay its Series B fundraising and go through with its Series C funding. As of the round’s midpoint in December 2022, Amber had collected $50 million. The blockchain-focused venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital US has led Amber group’s new $300 million Series C investment round, the business announced on Twitter on December 15. As a result of the FTX collapse, Amber has opted to delay its Series B fundraising. And go through with its Series C funding instead.
JPMorgan’ Analyst Changes Meta Rating From Neutral to Overweight
Pre-market trading saw a 1.5% rise in Meta shares, to $117. The stock price is down almost 65% year to date. Doug Anmuth, an analyst at JPMorgan, recently published a consumer note in which he predicted that Meta will continue to show indications of improving its cost control. The analyst...
Shiba Inu Witnesses Significant Burn Rate of 252% in Last 24 Hours
The Shibburn community burnt 1,500,000 SHIB tokens in a single transaction. The burn rate has recently picked up, with a total of 4.1 million SHIB tokens being burnt. The substantial reduction in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) circulating supply has been caused by the quantity of SHIB burnt in the recent hour. More tokens have been burnt in the past 24 hours than in the previous day.
Incoming UK FCA Chair Criticizes Crypto Sector Over Money Laundering
Alder warned MPs that cryptocurrency platforms enabled widespread money laundering. Financial regulators in the UK are becoming more involved in the cryptocurrency sector. Following the demise of the FTX exchange. The crypto sector across the globe has been dealt with a stringent hand in terms of regulations. Incoming FCA chair...
Raydium Hacked, Looses $2.2M!
Raydium exchange portal hacked. The exchange owner’s own account has been the target. Losses mount to $2.2 Million so far. Every then and there, occurs an incident, either a hack or an attack upon the crypto industry. The worst affected are always the exchanges, notably. In such terms, Raydium, the best functioning Decentralized Exchange (DEX) upon the Solana (SOL) blockchain was hacked on December 16th, 2022.
Ark Invest’ Cathie Wood Continues Coinbase Stock Buying Spree
Approximately 297,000 shares of Coinbase were bought by Ark Invest. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest owns 4.3% of the company as of September. CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has been known to ride out market downturns by stocking up on companies like cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) and electric car manufacturer Tesla. Cathie Wood hasn’t changed her mind about Bitcoin or electric automobiles. Cathie Wood, the founder of Ark Invest, has predicted before that Bitcoin’s price may reach $1 million by 2030.
Thailand all Set to Host Tech Investment Show in 2023
“Youth could be source of wealth and get the chance to interact with a lot of investment funds and business in tech industry”. Time: 10:00 am. – 7:00 pm. Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand. Location: https://goo.gl/maps/22uVHfBMRyGJmxMv9. Staying on top of the Tech industry and emerging...
NC Global Media is Geared Up to Host NC BlockFiesta in Namma Chennai
An exclusive blockchain meetup with powerful elites, business leaders, and other Blockchain enthusiasts is anticipated at Namma Chennai. The first NC BlockFiesta blockchain meetup, organized by NC Global Media, will take place on December 17 at Flame Le Club, Le Meridien, Chennai. To present and exchange their ideas about the future of the blockchain sector, this event brings together the majority of tech specialists and visionaries in the field under one roof.
