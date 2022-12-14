It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.

2 DAYS AGO