Tech Behemoth Microsoft Bans Crypto Mining on Cloud Platform
Specifically, the update prevents users from mining on any Microsoft online service. Microsoft’s new policy limits cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services. Microsoft updated its terms of service to explicitly forbid the mining of cryptocurrency on its hosted platforms without express permission. This update became available in December, and it’s for everyone, not just Microsoft’s paid members.
Investor Michael Burry Calls Proof-of-Reserves Audit Meaningless
Burry is regarded as the first investor to correctly predict U.S. subprime mortgage crisis. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed criticisms of the POR of his platform. Michael Burry, the founder of the investment company Scion Asset Management. And a well-known investor, said on Friday that proof-of-reserves (POR) audits of cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and the defunct exchange FTX are pointless.
MetaMask Collaborates With PayPal To Offer In-app ETH Purchase
It is similar to PayPal’s checkout process for consumers to pay using their account details. This improvement would help bring more consumers into the Web3 ecosystem. To streamline the cryptocurrency purchasing process, PayPal is collaborating with the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. According to the joint statement, both organizations are looking at providing consumers with a variety of methods for moving their digital assets across platforms. A joint press statement was issued today by the two firms, announcing their partnership.
Crypto Derivatives Platform Paradigm Reduces Pay Avoiding Layoffs
Entire derivatives platforms felt the effects, with the major firms laying off employees. Recent times have witnessed a rise in the number of layoffs throughout the sector. Because of the current bear market, the crypto derivatives platform Paradigm has decided to reduce employee pay by 15%. After FTX’s bankruptcy last month, derivatives trading took a significant hit. Exchange co-founded by arrested entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of using billions of dollars in client cash to finance the uncollateralized margin trading of Alameda Research, a subsidiary of the exchange.
Raydium Hacked, Looses $2.2M!
Raydium exchange portal hacked. The exchange owner’s own account has been the target. Losses mount to $2.2 Million so far. Every then and there, occurs an incident, either a hack or an attack upon the crypto industry. The worst affected are always the exchanges, notably. In such terms, Raydium, the best functioning Decentralized Exchange (DEX) upon the Solana (SOL) blockchain was hacked on December 16th, 2022.
Incoming UK FCA Chair Criticizes Crypto Sector Over Money Laundering
Alder warned MPs that cryptocurrency platforms enabled widespread money laundering. Financial regulators in the UK are becoming more involved in the cryptocurrency sector. Following the demise of the FTX exchange. The crypto sector across the globe has been dealt with a stringent hand in terms of regulations. Incoming FCA chair...
Binance’s Proof-of-Reserves Audit Verified by CryptoQuant as Correct
The investigation verifies that all of Binance’s reserves can be accounted for. According to Nansen, of Binance’s stated $60.4 billion in assets, $6.2 billion was BNB. Recently, the outcomes of Binance’s proof-of-reserves audit were made public, and blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant used those results to publish a report.
KuCoin Exchange Operating Illegally as per Dutch Central Bank
The prominent exchange officially began operations in October 2019 in Netherlands. KuCoin has now disclosed its proof-of-reserves in an effort to increase transparency. The Dutch central bank released a statement on Thursday saying that the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is operating illegally in the country. Bank documents reveal that KuCoin operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of MEK Global Limited (MGL), a Seychelles corporation.
