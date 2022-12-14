Leach left the table before the conversation was done

When news broke early in 2020 that Mike Leach was leaving Washington State for Mississippi State, a number of colleagues and readers approached me and asked if I was glad to see him go — or, if not glad, acquiescent. I’d covered his Wazzu football teams for eight tumultuous seasons, and it was fair to think I’d maybe had enough.

I hadn’t. Leach was one of the most distinctive, most baffling people I’d met, and I wasn’t done badgering him. I needed more time to figure him out.