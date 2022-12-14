Read full article on original website
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Saturday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 12/17/22
Today’s games are listed below. Canton @ Sons of Italy Tournament, 8:00AM (@ Wilmington) Melish Duals (Foxboro, Sharon), 9:00AM (@ Foxboro) Knighthawk Wrestling Classic (Taunton), 9:00AM (@ Holyoke)
Girls Hockey: Players to Watch in 2022-2023
The Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro co-op only had a handful of skaters set to return this year, so the Warriors have added in players from all around the league to become the Hockomock Stars. On top of the two original teams and its third member Foxboro, the team also has players from Attleboro, Milford, North Attleboro, and Taunton, and now go by Hockomock Stars. One of the returning skaters back is Mansfield’s Ava Adams, who is also a standout lacrosse player for the Hornets. Adams is coming off a solid season a year ago, scoring four goals. Her experience playing at the varsity level as the Stars look to build some chemistry in the attack.
$7.3 million winning Lucky For Life lottery ticket sold in Akron: See where
AKRON, Ohio — A $7.3 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lucky For Life drawing on Friday, Dec. 16, was sold at the Circle K in Akron located at 1178 S. Arlington St., the Ohio Lottery has announced. The cash option for Friday's jackpot is more than $5 million. The...
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools
Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
Ohio High School student dies in Friday morning crash
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A local high school student died in a crash on Friday morning. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call at 6:08 am for a crash at Intersection of SR 16 and CR 6 in Jackson TWP. Officials say they found Stephen D. Imel (44 Y.O. male […]
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
Akron Beltway Closings on Again for Wednesday Night
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An about-face in Akron. The earlier delayed ramp closings along the Beltway will kick in Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. The major impact for Stark County-area drivers: the ramp from Eastbound I-76 to Southbound I-77 will close. That means I-77 South...
Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish
(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for the man who is accused of stabbing his brother and then dropping him off at a hospital. According to Canton police, Derek Edwards, 46, attacked Erek Bichsel, 42, Wednesday evening. Edwards then allegedly drove Edwards to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital...
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
Man, 75, struck and killed by vehicle while walking along road in Lorain County
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 75-year-old man walking along a road Thursday night was killed when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 93-year-old woman. Stanley Burton, of Fremont, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ohio 18 (Norwalk Road), just east of Gore Orphanage Road, after he was struck at about 6:36 p.m., the State Highway Patrol says.
Akron woman driving motorcycle killed in Springfield Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol says
AKRON, Ohio — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took the life of an Akron woman on Tuesday in Springfield Township. According to a release from the OSHP, the crash happened at the intersection of Krumroy Road and Sypher Road at...
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
Popeye’s Boxing Gym offers affordable boxing, fitness classes for children, families in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – On any given Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening, you can find 2017 Summit County Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Eddie “Popeye” Richardson training at his gym in Akron. But he doesn’t have a fight on the books, at least not a fight in the traditional sense. Instead, he’s training children, adults and families from diverse backgrounds how to succeed in the ring and in life.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.
