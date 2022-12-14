ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

hockomocksports.com

Saturday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 12/17/22

Today’s games are listed below. Canton @ Sons of Italy Tournament, 8:00AM (@ Wilmington) Melish Duals (Foxboro, Sharon), 9:00AM (@ Foxboro) Knighthawk Wrestling Classic (Taunton), 9:00AM (@ Holyoke)
ATTLEBORO, MA
hockomocksports.com

Girls Hockey: Players to Watch in 2022-2023

The Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro co-op only had a handful of skaters set to return this year, so the Warriors have added in players from all around the league to become the Hockomock Stars. On top of the two original teams and its third member Foxboro, the team also has players from Attleboro, Milford, North Attleboro, and Taunton, and now go by Hockomock Stars. One of the returning skaters back is Mansfield’s Ava Adams, who is also a standout lacrosse player for the Hornets. Adams is coming off a solid season a year ago, scoring four goals. Her experience playing at the varsity level as the Stars look to build some chemistry in the attack.
MANSFIELD, MA
whbc.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
ideastream.org

The struggle to address serious student misbehavior in Akron schools

Across the country, schools have reported seeing student misbehavior skyrocket since the end of pandemic-related school closures, and it's been an especially challenging last few weeks for the Akron Public Schools in particular. Two students were arrested after bringing loaded guns to school, and a student was stabbed during a...
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akron Beltway Closings on Again for Wednesday Night

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An about-face in Akron. The earlier delayed ramp closings along the Beltway will kick in Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. The major impact for Stark County-area drivers: the ramp from Eastbound I-76 to Southbound I-77 will close. That means I-77 South...
AKRON, OH
iheart.com

Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish

(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Popeye’s Boxing Gym offers affordable boxing, fitness classes for children, families in Akron

AKRON, Ohio – On any given Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening, you can find 2017 Summit County Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Eddie “Popeye” Richardson training at his gym in Akron. But he doesn’t have a fight on the books, at least not a fight in the traditional sense. Instead, he’s training children, adults and families from diverse backgrounds how to succeed in the ring and in life.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.
CANTON, OH

